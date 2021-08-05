IG orders Internal Affairs Unit to probe disappearance of 2 students in Embu

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 – National Police Service Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai has directed the Internal Affairs Unit to probe the death of 2 brothers in Embu who were found in a mortuary on Tuesday after allegedly being arrested on Sunday for flouting COVID-19 rules.

Mutyambai, while issuing the directive on Thursday, urged area residents to remain calm after they launched protests on Wednesday in Kianjakoma town forcing business operations to come to a standstill.

Benson Njiru (22) was a final year student at Don Bosco Technical Institute, Nairobi while his brother Emmanuel Mutura (19) was a second year law student at Kabarak University

“On 2nd August, their father, John Ndwiga on realizing his sons were not at home visited Manyatta Police station to enquire the whereabouts of his sons after gathering information that there had been arrests the previous night, he was informed that there were no such people and was asked to check other police stations,” Nominated MP Cecily Mbarire said.

According to Mbarire, the boys’ father initially reported his missing sons at Runyenjes Police Station but was informed that they were not in custody only to find their bodies at Embu Level 5 Mortuary.

“On 3rd of August, he went to Runyenjes police station where he learned through DCI that his sons were reported dead at Embu police station and their bodies were taken to Embu level-5 mortuary,” Mbarire said in a letter addressed to the IG Mutyambai.

The MP said the circumstances leading to the death of the young men raises a lot of questions and that the explanation given by the police was not convincing but pointed to a major cover-up by the police.

“The explanations given so far as to the circumstances leading to the untimely and unfortunate death of the two young men are not in any way convincing. I, therefore write to request an immediate and independent investigation on this grave matter. I further request an autopsy by the government in the presence of an independent family pathologist,” she told Mutyambai.

Runyenjes MP Eric Muchangi, in a letter, addressed to the National Assembly Speaker, also questioned why the police officers took long to relay the correct information to the parents even as he demanded an explanation to the public on what transpired.

“Why did it take so long for the police officers in Manyatta to relay the correct information to the parents?” he asked the Chairperson for the Departmental Committee on Administration and National Security.

The MP also demanded an independent investigation on the matter and requested an autopsy by the government in the presence of an independent family pathologist.

He also urged the IG to reassure members of the public amid insecurity concerns in the Kinjakoma market even as he claimed that many business people were fleeing the region.