IEBC projects to spend Sh40.9bn in the 2022 general election

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 9 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will need Sh40.9 billion to stage the 2022 general election.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati on Monday said the funds will enable the agency conduct an election within coronavirus containment protocols while also ensuring polling stations do not exceed 700 voters, a threshold set out under the law.

Chebukati said the commission had a Sh14 billion deficit.

“Treasury has only allocated Sh26.3bn,” Chebukati who spoke during a media sector working group meeting in Mombasa said.

“We are engaging the Treasury on it because it is our main source of funding,” he added.

In case the funding does not materialize, the commission said it will have to cut down on several activities and take interventions including reducing number of ballot papers, the number of employees and scale down mass voter registration.

Marjan Hussein Marjan, acting IEBC CEO, emphasized that the cost of 2022 general election will increase at a reducing rate owing to the reduction of security features on ballot papers.

“We need to register 25 million voters by 2022. This means 5 to 6 million more voters than the current number. This process needs money and thus the issue of cost coming in,” Marjan said.

“To reduce cost we need trust. Incorporate security features in ballot papers to ensure there’s no duplicate so as to secure integrity of election needs more money,” Marjan emphasized.

