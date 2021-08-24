I won’t resign, Ruto tells Uhuru in epic supremacy battle

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOMBASA, Kenya Aug 24 – Deputy President William Ruto has responded directly to calls by his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta who asked him to resign instead of criticising the government from within.

Ruto who spoke a day after the remarks by the president said he is a man “on a mission” with “no room for retreat or surrender.”

“I’m a man on a mission. I have no space to retreat nor the luxury to surrender,” Ruto said following Kenyatta remarks during a meeting with Editors at his office in State House.

Citing Ruto’s persistent attacks and double speak on the government’s achievements or failures, Kenyatta said, “It would be really a honourable thing, if you are not happy to actually step aside and allow those who want to move on to do so.”

But Ruto, who spoke at the burial of Mahoo Member of County Assembly (MCA) Ronald Sangurani in Taveta that was earlier disrupted by police, said he is keen to ensure the country achieves his bottom-up economic model which he believes will guarantee jobs for the youth.

Earlier Tuesday, police pulled down tents at the burial ceremony before his arrival, saying the family was planning to host a large crowd in contravention with the COVID-19 protocols.

“What happened in the morning was very shameful. I want to apologies on behalf of this government to the family and the people of Taveta over that disruption,” said Ruto.

Ruto has been at loggerheads with the government in which he serves after a bitter fall-out with his boss President Kenyatta since March 2018 when the latter shook hands with Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Ruto said he sees the handshake as a plot to lock him out of the 2022 State House race in which he hopes to succeed President Kenyatta whose second and final term will be ending.

In recent weeks, President Kenyatta has been working to unite Opposition leaders under the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper party), Gideon Moi (KANU) and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula to support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in the 2022 elections.