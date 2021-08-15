I will be on the ballot, Mudavadi insists amid unity talks

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 15 – Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi insists his 2022 presidential ambition is still intact amid efforts to convince him to back former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Mudavadi says now more than ever he is committed to ascend to power to resuscitate the country’s economy.

“We are offering you a team, a desire, a conviction that we will be ready to dialogue with Kenyans in all sectors so that we can find appropriate solutions and we can put enough resources in all our areas that require attention,” he said.

Whereas talk is rife that the former Finance Minister is likely to play second fiddle to someone in the high-stake 2022 polls, Mudavadi maintains that his name will be on the ballot.

Mudavadi’s latest declaration continues to further stimulate uncertainty within the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) movement where he is a member alongside Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper Party, Moses Wetangula (FORD Kenya) and Gideon Moi of KANU who have also expressed interest to vie so as to take over from President Uhuru Kenyatta who is serving his second and final term.

President Kenyatta has made it clear he is keen to have the OKA leaders’ team up with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for a joint candidate.

The Head of State attempts to push for unity among the quartet who were once members of the now defunct National Super Alliance (NASA) continue to face headwinds with Mudavadi insisting that he is the most suitable candidate.

“I am appealing to Kenyans that we should focus and breakaway from this personality-based politics,” Mudavadi said.

President Kenyatta last week convened a meeting in State House, Mombasa which was attended by the four leaders in a bid to push for their unity ahead of the 2022 polls.

He is reported to have given them a week to agree.

Leaders have been in retreat in Naivasha for talks.

Mudavadi, who has fashioned his campaign on four pillars namely economy, governance, social and environmental development has committed to dialogue with Kenyans as he traverses the country to understand their problems.

While dismissing talk on which economic model would best work for Kenya, Mudavadi noted that his agenda is purely anchored on being pragmatic and practical.

“I want us to debunk this notion that it is about economic models. We are making it look like a simple academic exercise but the challenges facing Kenya is not about models,” he said.

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala who is an ANC Party member on his part urged Mudavadi not to cede to anyone and ensure that his name will be in the ballot in 2022.

“As our captain we want to encourage you that you should continue to soldier on, do not relent. Keep your eyes on the ball, do not blink, stick to your vision because I want to believe that your dream will soon be actualised,” he said.

If Mudavadi makes good his intentions, this will be his second attempt to vie for the presidency that has since attracted five other contenders namely – Deputy President William Ruto, Odinga, Musyoka, Wetangula, businessman Jimi Wanjigi and former Secretary General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Mukhisa Kituyi.