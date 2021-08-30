I was not elected to sell Ice Cream, DP Ruto says of resignation calls

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 -Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed calls for him to resign from the Jubilee government if dissatisfied instead of criticising it from within.

Speaking publicly on the matter since President Uhuru Kenyatta asked him to quit instead of ’employing double speak’, Ruto said leaving the job will be tantamount to cowardice and a betrayal to the “millions of Kenyans who woke up early in the morning to elect myself and the president to office.”

“I was not elected to sell Ice Cream,” he said, “I was elected to solve the problems Kenyans are facing, that includes lack of jobs for the millions of youths out there among others.”

In a meeting with Editors at his State House office last week, Kenyatta said it was ridiculous for a leader to keep employing doublespeak whenever he is addressing Kenyans.

“On one hand he is saying the government has failed and on the other hand he is saying we as a government has done this and that development,” he said.

But while addressing congregants at a church in Nakuru on Sunday, Ruto said he will stay put amid frustrations by State actors insisting they were incomparable to challenges facing Kenyans on a daily basis.

“It will be so embarrassing and cowardice of me to quit government due to political frustrations yet I was elected to solve problems facing Kenyans. It will be an act of betrayal yet millions of people voted for me,” he said

“If I run away from these problems which are very small compared to those faced by the youth, where are those who have serious problems going to run to?” Ruto posed.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ruto also said the recent withdrawal of the elite General Service Unit from his official residences is a non-issue noting that he is more focused on firming up economic blueprint post-2022 when he hopes to succeed his boss whose second and final term will end in August next year.

On Thursday, a GSU unit guarding the DP’s official residence in Nairobi’s Karen and his Sugoi rural home were withdrawn and Administration Police deployed in their place.

“The GSU debate is a nonissue, I have no problem if the AP guard my residence. If there is a job requiring GSU to provide security for Kenyans, then the AP can work with me. Our priority is the many jobless Kenyans, struggling businessmen and farmers, let us not waste time discussing these issues,” he said.

“Even if the AP is required elsewhere, the G4S can be brought in,” Ruto said sarcastically.

He noted that all police officers are competent and should be more focused on providing security to Kenyans who are most in need.

His spokesperson David Mugonyi and Chief of Staff Ken Masinde have, however not taken the security changes lightly.

Masinde, in a letter to the Inspector General of Police, copied to both the Head of Public Service and Director of National Intelligence Service linked the withdrawal of the elite GSU unit to a sinister motive to immobilize Ruto ahead of 2022 polls.

He said the deployment of Administration Police was done outside the legal framework and thus suspicious even as he demanded the reinstatement of the elite unit legally mandated to guard State residences.

Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai, while defending the withdrawal of General Service Unit (GSU) officers from the residences of Deputy President William Ruto, said it was “a normal re-assignment of duties within the National Police Service to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.”