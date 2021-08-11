House JLAC team invites memoranda on IEBC nominees

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11 – The National Assembly Committee on Legal Affairs has invited members of the public to submit their views on the suitability of the four candidates nominated to serve as commissioners in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

The Committee led by Kigumo MP Muturi Kigano said the submissions must be sent to the Clerk of the National Assembly on or before August 20.

The Committee will then hold approval hearings on August 24 for all the four nominees.

President Uhuru Kenyatta nominated Juliana Cherera, Francis Wanderi, Irene Masit and Justus Nyang’aya on August 5 and forwarded their names to Speaker Justin Muturi.

The nominees, if approved by the National Assembly, will replace Roselyn Akombe, Margaret Mwachanya, Paul Kurgat, and former Vice Chairperson Consolata Maina who resigned from the Commission after the 2017 general election.

They will join Chairperson Wafula Chebukati and commissioners Boya Molu and Abdi Guliye.

The law requires the National Assembly to consider the nominations and table its report within 28 days.

The four have were chosen among 36 Kenyans that were interviewed to fill the four vacant positions at IEBC.

The Selection Panel chaired by Elizabeth Muli forwarded the names to President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has subsequently forwarded the names to Parliament.

​All the 36 short-listed applicants were subjected to a psychometric test before the panel embarked on oral interviews.

A total of 35 candidates participated in the oral interviews that were held between July 7 and 23.

One candidate withdrew his candidature after questions were raised over his academic papers.

The law provides that a member of the Commission shall be appointed for a single term of six years and shall not be eligible for re-appointment.

Commission members serve on a full-time basis.