Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
L-R: Juliana Chirera, Francis Wanderi, Irene Cherop and Justus Abonyo Nyangaya/National Assembly

Headlines

House JLAC team invites memoranda on IEBC nominees

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11 – The National Assembly Committee on Legal Affairs has invited members of the public to submit their views on the suitability of the four candidates nominated to serve as commissioners in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

The Committee led by Kigumo MP Muturi Kigano said the submissions must be sent to the Clerk of the National Assembly on or before August 20.

The Committee will then hold approval hearings on August 24 for all the four nominees.

President Uhuru Kenyatta nominated Juliana Cherera, Francis Wanderi, Irene Masit and Justus Nyang’aya on August 5 and forwarded their names to Speaker Justin Muturi.

The nominees, if approved by the National Assembly, will replace Roselyn Akombe, Margaret Mwachanya, Paul Kurgat, and former Vice Chairperson Consolata Maina who resigned from the Commission after the 2017 general election.

They will join Chairperson Wafula Chebukati and commissioners Boya Molu and Abdi Guliye.

The law requires the National Assembly to consider the nominations and table its report within 28 days.

The four have were chosen among 36 Kenyans that were interviewed to fill the four vacant positions at IEBC.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Selection Panel chaired by Elizabeth Muli forwarded the names to President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has subsequently forwarded the names to Parliament.

​All the 36 short-listed applicants were subjected to a psychometric test before the panel embarked on oral interviews.

A total of 35 candidates participated in the oral interviews that were held between July 7 and 23.

One candidate withdrew his candidature after questions were raised over his academic papers.

The law provides that a member of the Commission shall be appointed for a single term of six years and shall not be eligible for re-appointment.

Commission members serve on a full-time basis.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Ethiopia PM urges civilians to join armed forces as war escalates

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Aug 11 – Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed issued a call Tuesday for all eligible civilians to join the armed forces as...

13 mins ago

Biden Administration

Pyongyang warns of ‘serious security crisis’ over US-Seoul drills

Seoul (AFP), Aug 11 – Seoul will face a “serious security crisis” for going ahead with its joint military drills with the United States,...

22 mins ago

World

Afghan leader flies into besieged northern city as Taliban extend gains

Kabul (AFP), Aug 11 – Afghan President Ashraf Ghani flew to the besieged northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif Wednesday to rally his beleaguered forces, with...

31 mins ago

Capital Health

China strengthens nucleic acid testing

BEIJING, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — Requirement and measures have been issued in China to strengthen nucleic acid testing amid a resurgence of COVID-19 in...

35 mins ago

County News

5 dead after consuming illicit brew in Nakuru

NAKURU, Kenya Aug 10 – Five people died Tuesday after consuming illicit brew in Nakuru, police and locals said. One person was admitted to...

12 hours ago

Headlines

MPs want answers in Sh40bn election budget by IEBC

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 10 – The National Assembly is now demanding answers from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) following its revelation that...

13 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya-Somalia relations renewed after PM flew to Nairobi

MOMBASA, Kenya Aug 10—President Uhuru Kenyatta today at State House, Mombasa, held talks with Somalia Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble during which the two...

14 hours ago

Kenya

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns after sexual scandal indictment

NEW York, USA, Aug 10- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, facing possible impeachment over sexual harassment claims from 11 women and mounting pressure to quit from...

14 hours ago