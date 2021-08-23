Connect with us

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the LSK offices on August 10, 2021 when factions led by President Nelson Havi clashed with that loyal to CEO Mercy Wambua.

High Court restrains police from LSK offices unless providing security

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23- The High Court has restrained police officers from the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) premises and granted society’s president Nelson Havi and Council Members unrestricted access.

In his ruling on Monday, Justice Anthony Mrima said that unless the police are maintaining law and order, they should not interfere with the operations of the LSK.

“The 2nd respondent (Inspector of General of Police) whether by himself, servants or agents or howsoever otherwise, are hereby restrained from entering into, remaining upon and/or in any manner whatsoever from interfering with the affairs and operations of the Law Society of Kenya on the premises known as Land Reference No. 3734/16,” he ruled

Havi had filed a petition accusing the State of intimidation and interference of its affairs to the extent of sending police officers to man LSK offices in Lavington following internal wrangles pitting Havi and Chief Executive Mercy Wambua.

Two weeks ago, goons stormed LSK offices, broke the door and roughed up officials who were manning the entrance in the presence of police officers.

Two factions of the society’s leadership had clashed over access to the premises.

One of the groups supports Havi and the other is sympathetic to Wambua.

The two groups confronted each other as Havi accused police of laying an unnecessary siege at the offices.

“What we have seen here is a siege by the police. The LSK premises are a private property but in the recent past we have witnessed so many cases where police officers are called here whenever we come to meet as a council,” Havi said.

Havi who has been accused of micromanaging the society said he will not relent on his efforts to champion for transparency in the society despite the constant attacks. 

“I want to ask Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai to stop being abused and used in fanning unnecessary wars in the leadership of the LSK,” he said.

