Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema was declared winner of the August 2021 election.

Africa

Hichilema: ‘Cattle boy’ takes Zambia’s top job at sixth bid

Published

LusakaZambia, Aug 16- Hakainde Hichilema, Zambia’s veteran opposition politician and a business tycoon, tried six times for the country’s presidency before finally landing the top job on Monday.

With more than 2.8 million votes, he secured a landslide against his long-time rival President Edgar Lungu, who garnered just over 1.8 million of the ballots cast on August 12.

Hichilema, who has described himself as just an ordinary “cattle boy”, has contested and lost every election held in the southern African country since 2006, though he has been buoyed each time by an increased share of the vote.

In 2016, he unsuccessfully challenged the result of the presidential election, which he said was stolen from him after he narrowly lost by 100,000 votes.

This time around, the 59-year-old opposition leader latched onto widespread dissatisfaction with Lungu’s running of the economy, campaigning under the slogan “faka pressure” — meaning “put pressure” for change.

Hichilema is no stranger to controversy in the copper-rich nation, having run afoul of the authorities numerous times. He regularly mentions that he has been arrested 15 times since getting into politics

Most recently after the 2016 election, he faced treason charges for allegedly failing to give way to the presidential motorcade.

He spent four months in a maximum-security jail before the charges were dropped.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

As president, Hichilema will inherit a troubled economy after years of Lunga’s infrastructure spending spree in a country where more than half the population lived below the poverty line before the pandemic.

Last year, Zambia became the first African nation to default on its debt in the coronavirus era.

At his final campaign speech in the capital Lusaka last week, Hichilema said his political drive came from “the wish to see a better life”.

“It hurts to see citizens go to bed without food in such a country,” he explained, deploring the underutilised potential of natural resources in Zambia, Africa’s second copper producer.

“Assets worth billions of dollars are yielding nothing… to better our lives,” he said.

 

– ‘Grit and determination’ –

 

Hichilema has worked hard to shed his image as an elitist who lacks the common touch.

“I’m just a cattle boy… it’s a childhood love,” he told AFP in an interview in May, describing himself as “an ordinary citizen, an ordinary African”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He was born to a poor family in the southern district of Monze, but says his “grit and determination” at school won him a scholarship to the University of Zambia. He graduated with a degree in economics and business administration before getting an MBA degree at Britain’s University of Birmingham.

By the age of 26, he was CEO of the Zambian branch of a large international accountancy firm, according to his party.

He worked his way up to become one of the country’s wealthiest men, with business interests spanning finance, ranching, property, healthcare and tourism.

Critics view him as a political outsider, an economic jargon-touting corporate leader who was catapulted into politics following the 2006 death of Anderson Mazoka, former leader of the UPND, a party Hichilema bankrolled then.

But recently, “he has tried to blend with the ordinary (people) much more, swapping tailored business suits with casual fatigues or jeans, spinning messages which fly with the ordinary people,” according to analyst O’Brien Kaaba.

He “represents the future of Zambia,” according to Mmusi Maimane, a former opposition leader in South Africa and Hichilema’s friend.

“Despite the challenges in his nation and threats to his life, he has fought an incredible effort for democracy, freedom and change in his nation,” Maimane told AFP.

A Christian from the Tonga ethnic group, Hichilema is married and has three children.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

The Big break up: Alfred Mutua and Lilian Nganga

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 16 – Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and his lover Lilian Nganga have separated, after ten years in the public limelight. The...

29 mins ago

World

Taliban in control of Afghanistan, panic in Kabul

Kabul (AFP), Aug 16 – The Taliban were in control of Afghanistan on Monday after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and conceded the...

48 mins ago

Africa

Zambia’s opposition leader Hichilema wins presidential vote at sixth bid

Lusaka (AFP), Aug 16 – Business tycoon and opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema was on Monday declared winner of the hotly contested presidential election in...

51 mins ago

World

Death toll in massive Haiti quake jumps to over 1,200

Les Cayes (Haiti) (AFP), Aug 15 – The death toll from Haiti’s powerful earthquake jumped to over 1,200 on Sunday, as crews desperately dug...

2 hours ago

World

The rise and fall of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

Kabul (AFP), Aug 15 – Afghan President Ashraf Ghani prided himself on being one of the foremost global experts on failed states, only to...

7 hours ago

World

Afghan leader Ghani says Taliban has won as militants enter Kabul

Kabul (AFP), Aug 14 – Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said Sunday after fleeing the country that the Taliban had won, as the militants entered...

8 hours ago

World

Timeline: the Taliban’s sweeping offensive in Afghanistan

Kabul (AFP), Aug 15 – The Taliban have entered Afghanistan’s capital Kabul and taken over the presidential palace, capping a sweeping military campaign as...

8 hours ago

World

Anger in Lebanon after fuel tank explosion kills 28

Tripoli (Lebanon) (AFP), Aug 15 – A fuel tank explosion in Lebanon killed 28 people and injured 80 on Sunday as a crowd clamoured...

10 hours ago