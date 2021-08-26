GSU withdrawn from DP Ruto homes, replaced with APs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 27 – Police officers from the elite General Service Unit were on Thursday withdrawn from the residences of Deputy President William Ruto and replaced by Administration Police officers in an escalating stand off with his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The development came three days after President Kenyatta asked him to resign instead of criticising the government from within, in what has sparked outrage from leaders loyal to the DP.

Ruto’s Spokesman David Mugonyi said the DP had written to the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai seeking an explanation.

According to Mugonyi, the security officer in charge of security at the DP’s residence in Karen received verbal instructions from his superiors on Thursday morning to withdraw all GSU officers from all Ruto residences by 2pm.

“The office of the Deputy President has formally written to the IG seeking an explanation on this matter and reasons for the breach of security,” Mugonyi said, citing Police Service Standing Orders, Chapter 8 Section 5 (e), which states that the “GSU Commandant shall be responsible for the security of the President, Deputy President, State Houses and lodges.”

One of the DPs allies, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa, protested saying.”What the government is doing is wrong, you cannot withdraw the GSU from the DP’s residences,” said

Ichungwa spoke to journalists as he entered the DP’s official residence in Karen where AP’s were seen taking over from the GSU.