Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
May 10, 2021 | Prof George Magoha speaks at KNEC headquarters in Nairobi where he released results for KCSE 2020/Ministry of Education

County News

Govt releases Sh17.5bn capitation for public schools

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – The Government has released Sh17.47 billion to public schools for the first term of 2021 academic calendar.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha on Tuesday said the monies released comprise Sh2.62 billion meant for primary schools and Sh14.85 billion is to support secondary schools.

Magoha said the release of the funds will ensure uninterrupted learning in all public institutions during the first term.

He directed Principals to strictly adhere to new Ministry of Education guidelines on school fees that were issued based on the 30-week school calendar, adding that any additional fees outside of the official guidelines will not be tolerated.

“With the release of the capitation funds, Principals are advised to keep all their learners at their respective schools to ensure no part of class time is lost during the shortened academic calendar. Principals should dialogue with parents of learners with fees balances to find practical ways of clearing any arrears,” said Magoha.

Magoha further said the government is impressed by the high turnout of form one students who started reporting to their secondary schools beginning Monday, August 2.

In line with the 100 per cent Transition Policy, parents and all stakeholders have been asked to ensure that all Form One students report to their secondary schools, given that the funding to support learning activities for Term One, 2021 had already been released.

A total of 1,179,192 KCPE candidates sat for their examinations in March and were expected to join various secondary schools by the end of the enrollment exercise.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

At the end of the Form One reporting exercise, all learners from Grade One to Form Four will be back to class for the first time since March 2020 when all schools were closed as part of government measures to control the spread of COVID-19.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Met bureau forecasts end of cold season, dry spell in most of the country

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – The Kenya Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast an end of cold season in Nairobi and Rift Valley, with maximum...

21 mins ago

County News

Ex-Minister Kiunjuri says State operatives scheming to split Mt Kenya vote

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri says state operatives are scheming to cause divisions in the Mount Kenya to...

1 hour ago

County News

Raila to take campaign meetings to Western in 2022 vote hunt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga is over the weekend expected to take his campaign meetings to...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

China’s Wuhan to test ‘all residents’ as Covid returns

Beijing (AFP), Aug 3 – Authorities in Wuhan on Tuesday said they would test its entire population for Covid-19 after the central Chinese city...

2 hours ago

business

IMF officially approves increased lending capacity

New York, United States, Aug 3 – The board of governors of the International Monetary Fund on Monday greenlit increasing the institution’s lending capacity by...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto’s delegation says immigration officials belittled the DP

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Deputy President William Ruto was belittled at the Wilson Airport during a stalemate that lasted well over five hours...

5 hours ago

World

US ready to take in thousands more Afghans as violence worsens

Washington (AFP), Aug 2 – The United States said Monday it was ready to take in thousands more Afghans whose US links put them...

11 hours ago

Kenya

Govt assures of 100pc transition to Form 1

NAIROBI, Kenya, AUG 2 – The government has assured of a 100 percent transition to Form 1 for students who sat for the Kenya...

18 hours ago