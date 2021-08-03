Govt releases Sh17.5bn capitation for public schools

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – The Government has released Sh17.47 billion to public schools for the first term of 2021 academic calendar.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha on Tuesday said the monies released comprise Sh2.62 billion meant for primary schools and Sh14.85 billion is to support secondary schools.

Magoha said the release of the funds will ensure uninterrupted learning in all public institutions during the first term.

He directed Principals to strictly adhere to new Ministry of Education guidelines on school fees that were issued based on the 30-week school calendar, adding that any additional fees outside of the official guidelines will not be tolerated.

“With the release of the capitation funds, Principals are advised to keep all their learners at their respective schools to ensure no part of class time is lost during the shortened academic calendar. Principals should dialogue with parents of learners with fees balances to find practical ways of clearing any arrears,” said Magoha.

Magoha further said the government is impressed by the high turnout of form one students who started reporting to their secondary schools beginning Monday, August 2.

In line with the 100 per cent Transition Policy, parents and all stakeholders have been asked to ensure that all Form One students report to their secondary schools, given that the funding to support learning activities for Term One, 2021 had already been released.

A total of 1,179,192 KCPE candidates sat for their examinations in March and were expected to join various secondary schools by the end of the enrollment exercise.

At the end of the Form One reporting exercise, all learners from Grade One to Form Four will be back to class for the first time since March 2020 when all schools were closed as part of government measures to control the spread of COVID-19.