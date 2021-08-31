Governors from drought hit counties want the situation declared a national disaster

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31- Governors from drought-hit counties now want President Uhuru Kenyatta to declare the drought situation a national disaster to facilitate full scale response.

In a statement, Chairperson of the Counties under the umbrella of the Frontier County Development Council (FCDC), Governor Ali Roba said over the last 12 months, the three rainy seasons in the region were suppressed, creating a situation of depressed pasture and severe water scarcity in the counties.

“As a result of suppressed rains over the last 12 months we are now faced with drought emergency that has already shown its severity manifesting in some areas like Kutulo and Mandera West sub counties as well as well as parts of Wajir counties,” Roba said.

He pointed out that the situation is overwhelming and requires complimentary support from National Government and other Non State Actors.

“As County Governments, we will continue responding to the emergency as we have been doing over the last 12 months with all resources possible from the counties but we need to understand that our efforts are limited and currently overstretched,” he said.

The Governors further want the National Government to start an emergency livestock buy-off to cushion pastoralists against heavy loss with Roba saying that both levels of Government should fast track livelihood support programmes such as cash transfers and Relief food support to the most vulnerable urgently.

FCDC member counties were urged to develop and operationalize Ward Development Fund by end of December 2021 for faster response to challenges at the ward level.

The affected counties include, Garissa, Isiolo, Lamu, Mandera, Marsabit, Tana River and Wajir.

Last week, The Ministry of Devolution said that it will require Sh. 8.7 billion to mitigate the drought situation in the country.

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa held a resource mobilization meeting with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALS) to mitigate effects of drought in 23 Counties.

Wamalwa stated that ASAL communities have been worst hit by the current drought situation because livestock is their bank from which they withdraw cash when they sell them and livestock markets are the super market for ASAL households’ needs.

“The Government of Kenya through the Ministry of Devolution and ASALs and National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) in collaboration with FAO have strengthened early warnings and drought preparedness of these communities,” Wamalwa stated.

“While the Government has set up a Multi-Agency Team to coordinate response to the drought situation, it requires KES 8.7 Billion to mitigate the drought situation.”

To mitigate this FAO signed an Anticipatory Action and Response Plan for Pastoral and Agro pastoral Communities in Kenya in July this year with the Government and FAO committed to mobilize resources towards implementation of the anticipatory interventions and long-term resilient building plan.

This plan covers a total of 23 ASAL counties.

They include Kwale, Kilifi, Tana River, Lamu, Taita Taveta, Garissa, Wajir, Mandera, Marsabit, Isiolo, Kitui, Machakos, Makueni, Turkana, West Pokot, Samburu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo, Laikipia, Narok, Kajiado, Nyeri, Tharaka Nithi, Meru, Embu, Migori, Homa Bay, Nakuru and Kiambu.

Kenya Red Cross Secretary General Asha Mohamed had earlier warned that 2.1 million people in 12 counties facing severe drought are likely to experience famine.

“But we are also aware that through assessment there are quite a number of water facilities that could serve a lot of people if they are rehabilitated and that will not cost a lot. We also have to be very careful even as we reach out to the communities especially during food distribution so that we do not put them at risk,” she said.