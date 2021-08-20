Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Deputy President William Ruto addressing journalists after a meeting with leaders from Nyanza in Gilgil on August 9, 2021.

BBI

‘God Above All’- DP Ruto says of Appeals Court judgement on BBI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 – Deputy President William Ruto has welcomed the Court of Appeal judgement overturning the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional review process, saying it has safeguarded the Constitution from dismemberment

In a statement after the landmark majority decision of a seven-judge bench, Ruto said the brakes slammed on the BBI process now paves way for ‘the jobless, the Hustlers & struggling farmers to now engineering our economy from bottom up.”

“God, our heavenly Father has come through for Kenya & stopped the coalition of the known, the mighty, & the powerful from destroying our Constitution. Our God helps the alliance of the unknown,” he tweeted.

While issuing a sum up of the judgment delivered by judges of the Appellate Court, Justice Daniel Musinga noted that ‘any amendment that alters the constitutional fundamentally is not an ordinary constitutional amendment. It amounts to the dismemberment of the constitution.”

Six of the seven judges who composed the appellate bench upheld the Constitutional Court finding on the application of the basic structure doctrine. Further, the judges agreed promoters of the constitution abused the popular initiative constitutional review route.

Justice Francis Tuiyott, Gatumbe Kairu, and Patrick Kiage who formed the 7-member bench that heard the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional amendment appeal has also upheld the decision on the quorum threshold at the electoral agency saying the number of commissioners must not fall below 4.

The judges ruled that an amendment process must include civic education, public participation, the debate, and eventually a referendum, adding any amendment that radically alters the core ethos and principles of a constitutional charter is not an amendment but a dismemberment and is deemed unconstitutional.

“The amendments proposed by the BBI initiative were so far-reaching in character, scope and content as to shake the foundation and alter the identity and character of the Constitution,” Justice Kiage stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Another issue which were determined by the appellate court was whether the  Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) steering committee had the mandate to promote constitutional changes.

“There’s no dispute that the promoter was the BBI National Secretariat. The BBI steering committee had no mandate to promote constitutional changes,” he said.

In his ruling, Justice Kiage also found that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s role in BBI was irregular saying the popular initiative was a preserve of ordinary citizens.

“The President does not shoulder any obligation to initiate constitution changes. His duty is to obey and defend it in keeping with the oath of allegiance. A popular initiative is a citizen-conceived, citizen-initiated and citizen-driven process. If the process is born of presidential fiat, no matter how well-intentioned, it ceases to be a popular initiative and must be named a state or presidential initiative,” he asserted.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga, a key promoter of the BBI process followed proceedings of the court from Kisumu and issued a statement saying he does not intend to file a challenge at the Supreme Court even as Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto indicated that the state may take that route.

“For us, as we have stated before, we shall engage only to the extent that circumstances will require,” Odinga said, “but we feel that we have to move on.”

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Taliban revenge fears grow in Afghanistan

Kabul (AFP), Aug 20 – Fears were deepening Friday that the Taliban were reneging on promises to pardon opponents and their families, as NATO...

35 mins ago

BBI

BBI reggae stopped as appeal judges uphold invalidation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 – The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional review process was rendered yet another crippling blow on Friday after the Court...

1 hour ago

BBI

Raila says parties in BBI suit to forge own paths, welcomes appeal court decision

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 20 – Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga has said parties will “make own decisions” going forward after a majority decision...

1 hour ago

World

Merkel asks Putin to free Kremlin critic Navalny

Moscow (AFP), Aug 20 – German Chancellor Angela Merkel asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to free his jailed opponent Alexei Navalny on the anniversary...

2 hours ago

BBI

Kiage says amendment power intrinsically limited, finds basic structure doctrine applicable

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 – Court of Appeal judge Patrick Kiage has endorsed the basic structure doctrine saying amendment power is intrinsically limited, mirroring...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

MoH reports 31 deaths filed in July and August signaling surging fatalities

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 – The Ministry of Health has reported 31 new COVID-19 deaths which were picked in July and August signaling surging...

5 hours ago

BBI

Sichale, Gatembu find President Kenyatta’s involvement in BBI irregular

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 – Appellate court judges Fatuma Sichale and Kairu Gatembu have upheld a finding by the Constitutional Court that the President...

7 hours ago

BBI

Sichale dismisses basic structure doctrine, upholds BBI signature validation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 – Court of Appeal Judge Fatuma Sichale on Friday differed with the Constitutional Court view on the applicability of the...

8 hours ago