FP 2030, MSI Reproductive Choices’ New Goals, as 12M Women unable to access services

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – MSI Reproductive Choices(MSI) has announced ambitious new commitments to Family Planning 2030 (FP2030), the global partnership dedicated to improving access to family planning information, services and supplies for women and girls in the world’s poorest countries.

The new commitments by MSI were announced at FP2030’s Join the Movement, a virtual gathering of stakeholders from government, civil society, multilateral organizations, donors and the private sector, galvanizing the next decade of progress on family planning.

As the family planning community sets out the next decade of action, MSI (Marie Stopes International) said it commits to:

Serving at least 120 million women and girls globally with high-quality sexual and reproductive health services by 2030.

Supporting the creation of laws and policies that help expand women and girls’ access to life-saving contraception in 30 countries where they work.

The new commitments to FP2030 come at a critical time, as women and girls continue to suffer the worst impact of COVID-19. An estimated 12 million women may have been unable to access family planning services as a result of the pandemic, resulting in as many as 1.4 million unintended pregnancies.

320 million women and girls were using modern contraception in 69 low-income countries, 60 million more than when FP2020 was created. In 13 low-income countries, the number of modern contraceptive users has doubled since 2012. This is according to data captured in January 2021, the final annual report of the FP2020 partnership.

“Pregnancies don’t stop for pandemics, or any crisis. We must ensure that women and girls have uninterrupted access to life-saving contraceptives and maternal health medicines,” says UNFPA Executive Director, Dr. Natalia Kanem. “The devastating impact that COVID-19 has had on the lives of millions of women and girls in the past year underscores just how vital it is to ensure the continuity of reproductive health services.”

To add to this alarming picture, as of May 2021, funding gaps by international donors will leave an additional 6.5 million without access to contraceptive methods, and could lead to 2 million unsafe abortions and 23,500 maternal deaths.

“MSI’s new commitments to the FP2030 partnership come at a time when millions around the world are in urgent need of high-quality family planning services. As we turn our attention to the next decade, renewed commitments and bold actions are essential to meeting our shared goal of ensuring no woman and girl is left behind,” Martyn Smith, Interim Executive Director, FP2030, said.

And to add to its ambitious new targets, MSI also commits that of the services provided under its ‘Leave no one behind’ strategy by 2030:

80% will come from the poorest and most marginalized communities and 50% will be under 24 years old, and 20% will be under 20 years old.

“After years like no other and with funding for life changing and life-saving sexual and reproductive health and rights under threat, partnerships like FP2030 have a vital role in ensuring that women and girls everywhere can determine the path their life takes. Bodily autonomy is a cornerstone of gender equality and in these uncertain times, we are proud to be an early commitment maker and to be working with national governments, donors and locally based organizations to support women and girls to take control of their reproductive futures,” Simon Cooke, MSI Reproductive Choices’ CEO, said.

MSI committed to support the elimination of unsafe abortions said to be 25 million of the 56 million abortions that take place worldwide.

“Across the countries where it operates, MSI will work to ensure that 1 in 3 women who have an abortion will access it from a safe MSI or MSI-supported product or service.”

At the Join the Movement virtual event, new commitments to the FP2030 partnership by a number of national and global organizations were also announced with the stakeholders noting that these commitments will reduce child marriage, increase sexual and reproductive health education for adolescents, expand contraceptive method options as well as the number of trained family planning care providers.

“We know that these shared commitments will proposal us towards our shared vision for the future: one where people everywhere have the freedom and ability to lead healthy lives. We are looking forward to receiving more commitments from governments and other stakeholder in the months to come,” said Martyn Smith.