First presidential debate set for July 12, 2022 ahead of elections in Kenya

JEREMIAH WAKAYA

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya Aug 9 – The first presidential debate for the 2022 State House race will hold on July 12, the Kenya Editors Guild announced on Monday.

Churchill Otieno, the president of the guild, revealed the plans during a media sector working group forum hosted by the electoral commission in Mombasa.

Otieno said the second debate will be held on July 26.

“Given that the nomination of for presidential candidates ends on June 10, 2022, we have set the first presidential debate for July 12, 2022 and the second one on July 26, 2022,” he said at the meeting.

Under timelines issued by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), aspiring presidential candidates are required to submit their candidatures between May 30 and June 10.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati and Public Prosecutor Noordin Haji were expected to address the media sector working group.

Developing story…..

