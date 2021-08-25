Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Ruto who addressed journalists at his official residence in Karen a day after the seven-judge bench upheld the May 14 Constitutional Court judgment that nullified the BBI process lauded the judges for defending the Constitution saying they demonstrated courage/CFM

Headlines

Equity Bank denies claim by DP Ruto that it advanced Aydin Sh15bn loan

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 25 – Equity Bank has denied claims by Deputy President William Ruto that it advanced Sh15 billion loan to his Turkish ally Harun Aydin to put up a COVID-19 manufacturing plant in Uganda.

The bank’s Managing Director Gerald Warui said the bank did not receive a phone call from Ruto who claimed to have helped the controversial businessman secure the loan.

“He does not operate and he does not have a banking relationship with us neither does he have a loan with Equity bank,” Warui told the National Assembly Finance Committee which is probing the allegations made by Ruto.

Ruto made the claim during an interview on Inooro radio earlier this month, days after the Immigration department blocked him from travelling to Uganda when he wanted to accompany the Turkish businessman.

Ruto was told he did not have clearance from State House to make the trip, and was kept for five hours at the Wilson Airport before he retreated back home.

Aydin was later arrested when he flew back to Nairobi before he was forced back to his country after spending two nights in police custody where he was interrogated by Immigration and Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) detectives.

Ruto defended the Turkish, saying he was being persecuted for political reasons.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

Kalonzo honours DCI summons in Yatta land grabbing probe

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 25 – Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka presented himself at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters on Wednesday, to record...

17 mins ago

World

Afghans race to flee Taliban after Biden confirms airlift deadline

Kabul (AFP), Aug 25 – Afghans on Wednesday faced an increasingly desperate race to escape life under the Taliban after President Joe Biden confirmed...

32 mins ago

Africa

China could become first country to control Delta outbreak: CNN

NEW YORK, Aug. 25-China scored a victory with its stringent zero-COVID-19 approach, as no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday nationwide...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Messenger RNA Covid vaccines 66% effective against Delta: US study

Washington (AFP), Aug 24 – The effectiveness against infection of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines dropped from 91 percent before the Delta variant...

4 hours ago

World

Why is August 31 the date for the US pullout from Afghanistan?

Washington (AFP), Aug 25 – US President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he aims to have all US forces out of Afghanistan by August...

4 hours ago

Africa

Algeria cuts diplomatic ties with ‘hostile’ Morocco

Algiers (AFP), Aug 24 – Algeria’s Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra said Tuesday that his country has severed diplomatic relations with Morocco due to “hostile...

4 hours ago

World

Biden says US will complete Afghan pullout by August 31

Washington (AFP), Aug 24 – President Joe Biden said Tuesday the United States intends to complete its pullout from Afghanistan by August 31 and...

11 hours ago

World

Jailed Chadian ex-leader Hissene Habre dies in Senegal

Dakar (AFP), Aug 24 – Former Chadian president Hissene Habre, who was serving a life term in Senegal for crimes against humanity, died from...

11 hours ago