Equity Bank denies claim by DP Ruto that it advanced Aydin Sh15bn loan

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 25 – Equity Bank has denied claims by Deputy President William Ruto that it advanced Sh15 billion loan to his Turkish ally Harun Aydin to put up a COVID-19 manufacturing plant in Uganda.

The bank’s Managing Director Gerald Warui said the bank did not receive a phone call from Ruto who claimed to have helped the controversial businessman secure the loan.

“He does not operate and he does not have a banking relationship with us neither does he have a loan with Equity bank,” Warui told the National Assembly Finance Committee which is probing the allegations made by Ruto.

Ruto made the claim during an interview on Inooro radio earlier this month, days after the Immigration department blocked him from travelling to Uganda when he wanted to accompany the Turkish businessman.

Ruto was told he did not have clearance from State House to make the trip, and was kept for five hours at the Wilson Airport before he retreated back home.

Aydin was later arrested when he flew back to Nairobi before he was forced back to his country after spending two nights in police custody where he was interrogated by Immigration and Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) detectives.

Ruto defended the Turkish, saying he was being persecuted for political reasons.