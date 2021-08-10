Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
August 9, 2021: A form One boy and his parent seeking transport to school at the Kisumu main terminus.

Kenya

Education Ministry warns schools against increasing fees

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10- The Ministry of Education has warned public schools against issuing alternative fee structures other than those approved by the government.

In a statement, Director of Secondary and Tertiary Education Paul Kibet said the Ministry has received numerous complaints from parents, sponsors of needy students and the general public regarding schools charging illegal levies.

“It is noted that schools recover these levies upfront before crediting money paid as fees into the students’ fees accounts. This makes students have false fees arrears leading to them being sent home. Where lunch program is in place, the same should be made optional and be reasonable taking into consideration the reduced term or academic year,” Kibet stated.

He pointed out that no person or Board of Management in a public institution of basic education and training shall alter or increase fees without written authority from the Cabinet Secretary professor George Magoha.

He cautioned that members of the Board of Management of an institution which contravenes regulation 44 or 45 shall jointly be guilty of an offence under the Basic Education Regulations ACT 2015.

“No child will be sent away for non-payment of such fees. Schools are ordered to display their fees structure prominently on their notice boards. Any fees collected above the revised guidelines be refunded or treated as prepayment of fees for continuing students,” he said.

Kibet directed all the County and Sub County Directors of Education to report to the Principal Secretary any Board of Management whose institution is charging illegal levies with immediate effect.

The government revised school fees for boarding schools with this year’s academic calendar reduced to 9 weeks.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

under the revised structure, national schools will charge Sh8, 500 less while Extra-County and County schools will charge Sh5, 500 less.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Public Servants must be vaccinated by August 23 or face disciplinary action: govt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 -It is now mandatory for public servants in Kenya to get the COVID-19 jab. The new directive is contained in...

7 mins ago

World

Trial over Iran 1988 mass murder begins in Sweden

Stockholm (AFP), Aug 10 – An Iranian official accused of involvement in the 1988 execution of thousands of political dissidents goes on trial in...

11 mins ago

World

London’s Tower Bridge reopens to traffic after being stuck

London (AFP), Aug 10 – London’s Tower Bridge reopened Tuesday to traffic, after a “technical failure” left the 19th-century landmark’s arms pointing skyward for...

29 mins ago

World

Japan apologises, pledges reform after woman’s death in immigration detention

Tokyo (AFP), Aug 10 – Japan on Tuesday apologised for the death of a Sri Lankan woman in immigration detention and pledged to reform...

33 mins ago

World

World shudders at ‘terrifying’ UN climate report

Paris (AFP), Aug 9 – World leaders, green groups and influencers reacted on Monday to a “terrifying” UN climate science report with a mix...

7 hours ago

World

Suspected cathedral arsonist murders Catholic priest in France

Saint-Laurent-sur-Sèvre (France) (AFP), Aug 9 – A Rwandan refugee suspected of causing a major fire that ravaged the cathedral in the French city of...

11 hours ago

Fifth Estate

U.S. businesses reading from a different script in trade spat with China

Businesses the world over have certain interests that override partisan political interests. Therefore, it is expected that businesspeople in both the U.S. and China...

13 hours ago

County News

No more Water Melon as Kalonzo unveils his presidential campaign centre in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 9 – Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has unveiled his five-point agenda which will form part of his manifesto as he...

13 hours ago