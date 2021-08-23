Connect with us

This screen grab from a video captured exclusively by a Nation videographer shows Anti-Terrorism Police Unit officers arresting a terror suspect during a dramatic incident at the Likoni Ferry channel in Mombasa on August 23, 2021.

Drama in Mombasa as 2 terror suspects are arrested

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 23 – Two suspected terror suspects were arrested in Mombasa on Monday in a dramatic scene that attracted hundreds of onlookers.

The two suspects were arrested by Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) detectives as they prepared to cross Likoni ferry channel from the mainland to the island.

Video footage of the incident showed heavily armed police officers mowing the suspects down after pulling them out of their vehicle before they were handcuffed and bundled into police cars.

“Our officers have been following them for two days now and they were arrested as they drove from Lunga Lunga,” a senior police officer briefed on the security operation said, but did not give more details only saying, “they are under investigation for terrorism activities.”

He said two AK47 rifles and some explosive-making materials were recovered from them.

Their identities were not immediately provided and there was no comment from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Director George Kinoti.

