Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the LSK offices on Gitanga Road when factions led by President Nelson Havi clashed with that loyal to CEO Mercy Wambua. /MOSES MUOKI.

Kenya

Drama at LSK offices as Havi and Wambua factions clash

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 – Drama ensued at the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) offices on Gitanga Road in Nairobi on Tuesday as the two factions of the society’s leadership clashed over access to the premises.

One of the group supports the society’s President Nelson Havi and the other one by the Chief Executive Officer Mercy Wambua. They confronted each other with the former accusing police of laying an unnecessary siege at the offices.

“What we have here is a siege by the police. The LSK premises are a private property but in the recent past we have witnessed so many cases where police officers are called here whenever we come to meet as a council,” Havi said.

Havi who has been accused of micromanaging the society said he will not relent to champion for transparency in the society despite the constant attacks. 

“I want to ask Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai to stop being abused and used in fanning unnecessary wars in the leadership of the LSK,” he said.  

On her part, Wambua dismissed claims that she has been on compulsory leave and noted that she is legally allowed to access her office. 

“I am not on any compulsory leave. Decisions of the council are made by majority of the council members. I have not received a decision of the council sending me on compulsory leave and what I have is reinstatement from the council to work since October last year when Havi started kicking me out and he is actually in contravention of court orders,” Wambua explained.

The bone of contention according to Havi was that Wambua has been obstructing a financial audit which the council is conducting following allegations of embezzlement of funds by Wambua and her allies.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Wambua was sent home for alleged loss of more than Sh70 million from the society.

But while speaking to Capital FM News she refuted the claims and accused Havi of imposing his own audit demands to set her up.

After a back and forth between the two factions, goons stormed LSK offices, broke the door and roughed up the officials who were manning the entrance in the presence of police officers.

Amid the ensuing wrangles, Havi previously put a notice with Wambua’s picture on his social media platforms and a local news paper saying she is no longer the CEO and should not carry out any business on behalf of LSK.

Last week, Havi announced the appointment of a new CEO to succeed Wambua, further deepening their already strained working relationship.

He appointed Josephat Mutisya as the Council CEO.

The society had invited applicants for the position on June 29, and by the end of the application period on July 14, three people had applied.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Uhuru meets Somalia PM as Nairobi-Mogadishu ties normalise

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 10 – President Uhuru Kenyatta met Somalia Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble Tuesday during his visit to Kenya as part of...

51 mins ago

Capital Health

Kenya registers 1,183 new COVID-19 cases, positivity at 14.5 per cent

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 – The Ministry of Health on Tuesday reported 1,183 COVID-19  cases in the country out of 8,144 samples tested pushing...

57 mins ago

Headlines

Uhuru’s bid to unite NASA principals and KANU

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10- President Uhuru Kenyatta has initiated talks between former NASA principals and KANU’s Gideon Moi, in what is seen as a...

2 hours ago

Africa

Seven dead as wildfires rage across Algeria

Algiers (AFP), Aug 10 – Wildfires fanned by blistering temperatures and tinder-dry conditions have killed at least seven people in Algeria, the interior minister...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Somalia PM Mohammed Hussein arrives in Kenya for bilateral talks

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 10 – Somalia Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble arrived in Kenya Tuesday for bilateral talks after months of diplomatic tensions with...

3 hours ago

business

Kenya plans to boost horticulture exports to China

NAIROBI, Aug. 9 – Kenya is seeking to increase its horticulture exports to China in order to boost its revenues, the industry said on...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Mudavadi protests IEBC’s campaign limit for presidential candidates

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 10- Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has urged Parliament to review the campaign spending limits of the August...

5 hours ago

Biden Administration

US warns citizens against travel to France over Covid concerns

Washington (AFP), Aug 10 – The US State Department has advised Americans to avoid all travel to France over rising coronavirus cases in the...

5 hours ago