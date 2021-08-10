Drama at LSK offices as Havi and Wambua factions clash

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 – Drama ensued at the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) offices on Gitanga Road in Nairobi on Tuesday as the two factions of the society’s leadership clashed over access to the premises.

One of the group supports the society’s President Nelson Havi and the other one by the Chief Executive Officer Mercy Wambua. They confronted each other with the former accusing police of laying an unnecessary siege at the offices.

“What we have here is a siege by the police. The LSK premises are a private property but in the recent past we have witnessed so many cases where police officers are called here whenever we come to meet as a council,” Havi said.

Havi who has been accused of micromanaging the society said he will not relent to champion for transparency in the society despite the constant attacks.

“I want to ask Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai to stop being abused and used in fanning unnecessary wars in the leadership of the LSK,” he said.

On her part, Wambua dismissed claims that she has been on compulsory leave and noted that she is legally allowed to access her office.

“I am not on any compulsory leave. Decisions of the council are made by majority of the council members. I have not received a decision of the council sending me on compulsory leave and what I have is reinstatement from the council to work since October last year when Havi started kicking me out and he is actually in contravention of court orders,” Wambua explained.

The bone of contention according to Havi was that Wambua has been obstructing a financial audit which the council is conducting following allegations of embezzlement of funds by Wambua and her allies.

Wambua was sent home for alleged loss of more than Sh70 million from the society.

But while speaking to Capital FM News she refuted the claims and accused Havi of imposing his own audit demands to set her up.

After a back and forth between the two factions, goons stormed LSK offices, broke the door and roughed up the officials who were manning the entrance in the presence of police officers.

Amid the ensuing wrangles, Havi previously put a notice with Wambua’s picture on his social media platforms and a local news paper saying she is no longer the CEO and should not carry out any business on behalf of LSK.

Last week, Havi announced the appointment of a new CEO to succeed Wambua, further deepening their already strained working relationship.

He appointed Josephat Mutisya as the Council CEO.

The society had invited applicants for the position on June 29, and by the end of the application period on July 14, three people had applied.