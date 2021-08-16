DPP orders arrest of 6 police officers linked to Kianjokoma brothers’ murders

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 16 – Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has ordered for the immediate arrest of six police officers linked to the mysterious deaths of the two brothers in Embu who died after they were arrested for violating curfew rules.

Consequently, Haji directed the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyamabi to enforce the arrest of the six before close of business on Monday pending the conclusion of the probe and to curb any interference from the yet to be identified officers.

“Keeping in view the urgency of this matter we expect to receive the results of all investigations into this matter no later than August 16, 2021. We have their assurance and commitment to do so,” he said.

Once arrested, the six were set to be arraigned in court on Tuesday to face murder charges.

Haji regretted as unfortunate the fact that Benson Njiru and Emmanuel Mutura died in the hands of the police as he assured that justice will be served.

“It bears repeating that law enforcement officials have a duty to comply with all constitutional requirements as to human rights and freedoms of persons in their custody while in the course of maintaining law and order,” he said.

The move by Haji came hours after the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) recommended murder charges against the six police officers.

The agency’s Chairperson Anne Makori said their investigation had revealed that the six officers were involved in the murder of Njiru and Mutura.

“The outcome of this investigation has established a prima facie case against six police officers for the offence of murder,” she said, after sending the file to the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji for further action.

The two brothers were laid to rest on Friday in an emotional ceremony where leaders led by National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi called for the prosecution of those involved.

Their family said they went missing after they were picked up by police at the Kianjokoma Shopping Centre in Embu on August 1. Their bodies were found at Embu Level 5 Hospital Mortuary on August 3.

Some of the witnesses who spoke to investigators said the boys were not booked at the police station and were instead driven away and were not seen until the following day when their bodies were found dumped in a mortuary.

Njiru who was aged 22 was a final year student at Don Bosco Technical Institute, Nairobi while his brother Mutura aged 19 was a second-year law student at Kabarak University.

According to a post-mortem report carried out at Embu Level Five Hospital Mortuary, the two brothers died of multiple head and rib injuries inflicted by a blunt object.

IPOA conducted investigations over the deaths of the two brothers that sparked outrage countrywide and in the county where protesters burnt a police car in Kianjokoma area.

Agitated locals had staged violent protests which led to the transfer of Embu North Sub-County police boss Emily Ngaruiya and Manyatta OCS Abdullahi Yaya.

The Chairperson of the National Police Service Commission Eliud Kinuthia said he had also recommended the interdiction of the officers.

IG Mutyambai on Monday said he had suspended the officers to pave way for investigations by IPOA.