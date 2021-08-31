Connect with us

DP William Ruto speaks to small scale traders from Dagoretti North at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi. /DPPS.

BBI

DP Ruto says BBI is the biggest fraud in Kenya’s history

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 31 – The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) was a scheme lased with sweeteners to create an imperial President and executive positions for a few individuals, Deputy President William Ruto has said.

He said leaders should stop lying to Kenyans that BBI was good for the country.

The BBI constitutional change initiative fronted by President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was declared null and void by the Constitutional court, in a decision upheld by a bench of seven Appealate judges but proponents of the initiative have announced plans to move to the apex-the Supreme Court.

“It was the biggest fraud in our country’s history,” he reiterated.

He spoke Tuesday during a consultative meeting with women in small-scale businesses from Dagoretti North.

Leaders present during the session were John Kiarie (Dagoretti South), Nixon Korir (Lang’ata), Millicent Omanga (Nairobi), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira) and former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru.

The Deputy President said BBI was an unnecessary burden to poor Kenyans as it was not needed for more resources to be allocated to Counties.

“You do not need BBI to give university graduates loan holidays. You wanted to use BBI to advance your personal interests,” he said and explained that those behind the BBI had been cornered and exposed by Courts, and were now left confused and lying to Kenyans.

“Let us be decent leaders. Let us tell Kenyans the truth; BBI was taking our back to the dark days,” he added.

Dr Ruto noted that it was because of such political dishonesty and conmanship that Kenya was still struggling to take off in terms of development.

“The BBI proponents must apologise to Kenyans. They wasted our country’s time. For four years, they diverted the Government’s attention from delivering its development agenda.”

Now that BBI scheme has gone bust, Dr Ruto called on leaders to focus on the real challenges facing the country such as COVID-19, economic slump and insecurity.

“We must make Kenya a country of possibilities; a country for everyone,” he observed.

He asked Members of Parliament stop engaging in non-issues, in reference to the recent security changes at his residences.

“Do not waste time discussing my security. The security of millions of ordinary Kenyans is more important,” added the Deputy President.

He said he was satisfied with the security personnel that he had been accorded.

“Parliament should focus on working closely with those in-charge of the security docket to make Kenya more stable.”

