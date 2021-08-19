Connect with us

Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok,, former Senator Johnston Muthama , DP Ruto and UDA Secretary General Veronicah Maina

Kenya

DP Ruto Assures of Free, Fair UDA Party Primaries

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – Deputy President William Ruto Thursday said the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party nominations will be free, fair, and credible.

He said he was determined to make UDA a formidable and tribeless national outfit that is anchored on the long-term unity, governance, and development of Kenya.

“We are building a serious party that belongs to the people. This is a political vehicle that will detach ethnicity from our politics,” he explained.

Ruto noted that there will be no losers in the UDA elections.

“It is going to be a win-win race. Those who lose in the party primaries will be considered for nominations in the order of their performance,” he reiterated.

The Deputy President spoke when he met and consulted with more than 600 Nairobi County political aspirants drawn from UDA at his Karen residence.

Leaders present during the meeting were Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok, MPs James Gakuya (Embakasi North), Millicent Omanga (nominated), Benjamin Gathiru (Embakasi Central), John Kiarie (Dagoretti South), George Theuri (Embakasi West) Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Nixon Korir (Lang’ata), Alice Wahome (Kandara) and John Wanjiku (Kiambaa).

Dr Ruto argued that UDA will change the political path of Kenya, get it off the jaws of ethnicity, and place it on an economy-heavy conversation.

“We want to build a country that offers equal opportunity to all. In UDA, your success will be a function of hard work and determination, and not who you know,” he added.

UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina noted that the party will work together with leaders and endeavor to engage all aspirants during nominations.

“There will be no shortcuts in UDA. Poll outcome will be determined by the voters,” she said.

Ms Maina called on aspirants to pick quality agents who are well versed with election issues.

She further noted that the party will not accept any payments made in cash at its Secretariat.

“No UDA official should collect any money from anybody. We want everyone to get a free and fair chance,” explained Dr Ruto.

