Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

Kenya

DJ Last Born gets Sh3mn from Odibets for treatment

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Aug 3 –  The Kenya reggae fraternity and betting firm Odibets under their Odimtaani initiative has come to the aid of ailing reggae DJ Lastborn.

Unknown to many, Benson Ouma popularly known as DJ Lastborn, has been bedridden for the past few months.

The turntablist suffered a stroke that affected his right side. A second stroke made DJ Lastborn lose his speech.

“When he first suffered stroke, he was able to do things on his own, he could walk and even talk. But when it reoccurred, it affected him completely, he could not talk or even feed himself,” said DJ Lastborn’s sister Lillian.

Through Odibets’ support, DJ Lastborn will be able to receive treatment that had been estimated to be of a tune of Ksh1.5 million.

The betting firm will also provide upkeep and a years’ rent for the veteran reggae DJ who has been entertaining Kenyans for the past few decades.

“We decided to support DJ Lastborn who has been ailing for quite sometime. As a brand, we are committed to giving back to the community and supporting worthy causes,” said Odibets Country Marketing manager Aggrey Sayi as he handed DJ Lastborn’s sister Lilian Ouma the cheque.

“On behalf of DJ Lastborn’s family, I would like to thank Odibets and the entire reggae fraternity for coming out and helping my brother, words cannot express how grateful I am,” said DJ Lastborn’s sister Lillian.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Last month, Odibets settled a Sh1.5 million hospital bill for ailing footballer Ezekiel Otuoma.

The former AFC Leopards player was in November last year diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND), something that brought his career to an abrupt halt.

The betting company through its ‘Odimtaani’ initiative settled the bill that will see the strike receive treatment in Germany.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

Police officer killed in incident outside Pentagon

Washington (AFP), Aug 4- A police officer was killed at the Pentagon’s mass transit terminal Tuesday in an incident that forced the lockdown of the...

9 mins ago

World

New York governor urged to quit after damning harassment report

New York (AFP), Aug 3 – US President Joe Biden joined leading Democrats Tuesday in calling on powerful New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to...

6 hours ago

Capital Health

MoH reports 25 virus-linked deaths, 15.4pc positivity rate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – The country’s COVID-19 infections maintained a steady rise on Tuesday with the Ministry of Health reporting a 15.4 positivity...

11 hours ago

Fifth Estate

WHO should resist politics in Covid-19 source tracing

Nearly a year and half since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Covid-19 disease a global pandemic, efforts to contain the virus remain...

13 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Implementation of current policies more promising than sloganeering

The ensuing sloganeering on which economic model is suitable to taking Kenya from the trenches either through the “bottom up” or “trickle down” models...

13 hours ago

Kenya

Prof. Freida Brown to serve as USIU-Africa Vice Chancellor in Interim Capacity

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 3 – The United States International University-Africa (USIU-Africa) Council has announced the appointment of former Vice Chancellor Professor Freida Brown to...

13 hours ago

World

IMF officially approves $650 bn new reserves for member countries

New York (AFP), Aug 2 – The IMF board of governors on Monday greenlit a $650 billion increase in cash reserves for member nations,...

15 hours ago

Africa

New agreements between Rwanda and Tanzania to give impetus to joint projects like railway

KIGALI, Aug. 2 – Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Monday said cooperation agreements signed between his country and Tanzania earlier in the day will...

16 hours ago