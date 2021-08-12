Connect with us

Council’s Vice Chairperson James Ongwae said the Ministry of Health is working towards ensuring strict adherence of the COVID-19 protocols/CoG-FILE

County News

Delegates cleared to attend devolution conference vaccinated: CoG

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – The Council of Governors on Thursday said that all the 1,000 delegates attending the Annual Devolution Conference in Makueni County have been vaccinated.

The Council said this is part of COVID-19 containment measures put in place to ensure a safe and secure conference 23rd to 26th August.

Earlier on there were claims that the conference wouldn’t take place over COVID-19 fears, after government banned gatherings over increased number of infections.

The conference to be held at Makueni Boys High School will rally multi-level governance for climate action.

“It is prudent to note that the conference will be a controlled meeting and only 1000 delegates who are all vaccinated will be allowed in the conference,” stated CoG.

The Council said a mass vaccination exercise has been rolled out in Makueni County, alongside a vaccination drive at the Council’s offices to ensure that all registered delegates are fully vaccinated.

In a joint statement, the Council’s Vice Chairperson James Ongwae and Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa said that the Ministry of Health is working towards ensuring strict adherence of the COVID-19 protocols.

They said strict protocols will be adhered to including screening of the COVID-19 certificates at the conference, adding that there will be no onsite registration after the online registration closes on August 17.

Makueni County government will also enhance its emergency support by increasing their ICU and HDU bed capacity.

“We want to assure Kenyans that we have taken all necessary precautions to ensure that we deliver a safe and secure World Class Conference that will address the issues on climate change,” the CoG affirmed.

