Dedan Kimathi’s daughter Peris Mukami is dead

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 31—Freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi’s daughter Peris Muthoni is dead.

Muthoni died at the weekend after a long illness, according to her family.

President Uhuru Kenyatta sent a message of condolence to Mama Mukami Kimathi and the entire family of Kenya’s freedom hero Dedan Kimathi following the death, describing her as a strong pillar of the family.

In his message of comfort, the President described the late Muthoni as a cheerful person and a strong pillar of the late freedom fighter’s family who took close care of Mama Mukami Kimathi.

“It is unfortunate that we’ve lost Muthoni Kimathi to the cruel hand of death at a time when her family, especially Mama Mukami Kimathi, needed her the most as a close caregiver,” the President eulogised.

The President remembered Muthoni as a cheerful person who went out of her way to ensure Mama Mukami Kimathi, the aging widow of freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi, was well taken care of and prayed for God’s comfort as the family comes to terms with her demise.

“Muthoni was always besides Mama Mukami Kimathi, taking care of her and ensuring she is well attended to. Her death is a big blow to Dedan Kimathi’s family, especially to Mama Mukami, and I pray that God gives them comfort during this difficult period,” the President mourned.