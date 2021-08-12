Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui also promised to end the production and consumption of illicit brews.
County News
Deaths from poisonous chang’aa in Nakuru’s Hodi Hodi area rise to 10
Popular
Capital Health
Corona Virus
More on Capital News
World
Lusaka (AFP), Aug 12 – Zambians were voting in a general election on Thursday after a tense campaign dominated by economic woes, a debt...
Focus on China
BEIJING, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — China urges the United States to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, properly handle...
World
Rome (AFP), Aug 12 – Italian firefighters said Thursday they had battled more than 500 blazes overnight as another death was reported, taking the...
Capital Health
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – British High Commissioner Jane Mariott has urged speedy vaccinations across the country in order to remove Kenya from the...
County News
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – The Council of Governors on Thursday said that all the 1,000 delegates attending the Annual Devolution Conference in Makueni...
Capital Health
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – The seventh Annual Devolution Conference slated to take place from 23rd to 26th August will proceed as planned, the...
World
Moscow, Russia, Aug 11 – A helicopter carrying 16 tourists and crew on a volcano sightseeing trip in Russia’s far east crashed into a...
Africa
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to make a state visit in South Africa, the country’s International Relations and Cooperation...