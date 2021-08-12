Connect with us

Rift Valley Commissioner George Natembeya was set to meet with local administrators to figure the way forward/CFM

County News

Deaths from poisonous chang’aa in Nakuru’s Hodi Hodi area rise to 10

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 12 – The death toll of the poisonous chang’aa in Hodi Hodi village of Kabatini location, Nakuru County rose to 10 on Thursday with 9 other people still hospitalized.
The ten who had succumbed included 9 men and a pregnant woman who turned blind before her death.
Nakuru County Chief Officer of Medical Services Solomon Sirma said the other victims were undergoing treatment at the Nakuru County Referral Hospital.
“Two of those admitted have also become blind and we will be referring them to the eye unit for further checkup,” he said.
 On Monday Sirma said 16 people who had also consumed the illicit brew were treated and discharged.
The incident came into the limelight on Tuesday after four bodies of the revelers were picked at different points in the village.
The fifth person died later on the same day while receiving treatment at Bahati Sub-County Hospital with the other three succumbing on Wednesday.
Rift Valley Commissioner George Natembeya was set to meet with local administrators to figure the way forward.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui also promised to end the production and consumption of illicit brews.

