Death toll in Gachie house collapse rises to 3

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – Two more bodies were retrieved Tuesday from the rubble of a building that collapsed Monday in Gachie, Kiambu County, raising deaths from the tragedy so far to 3.

Kiambu Police boss Ali Nuno said search and rescue efforts were underway.

“We have pulled out two more bodies today (Tuesday) and rescue operations are still underway. We are also looking for the owner of the building because he has a lot to answer for,” he stated.

The operation was led by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

At least ten people were rescued soon after the building collapsed on Monday.

Police said that the structure had five floors and the workers were working on the sixth when it collapsed.

The tragedy occurred days after 9 people died when a crane collapsed at a construction site in Nairobi’s Hurlingham area.