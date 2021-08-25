Connect with us

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka (centre) accompanied his lawyers led by Senator James Orengo (left) and Mutula Kilonzo Junior (right) at the DCI Headquarters on August 25, 2021.

DCI clears Kalonzo on claims of grabbing NYS land

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 25 – Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka was cleared Wednesday by the Directorate Criminal Investigations (DCI) on allegations that he grabbed a piece of land in Yatta.

The allegation was made earlier this year by Deputy President William Ruto leading to an inquiry by the DCI which questioned several people and officials from organisations, including Kalonzo himself.

On Wednesday, Kalonzo was summoned to the DCI headquarters where he was handed a letter clearing him after detectives traced the transaction trail in the piece of land.

“The complaint was comprehensively investigated and the final findings were that the subject property is privately owned by Pastev Holdings limited after buying from a company known as Betraco Limited,” DCI boss George Kinoti said in a letter addressed to Musyoka Murambu and Associates, a law firm that represented Kalonzo in the matter.

Kinoti said investigators had contacted the National Youth Service (NYS) which was said to be the original owners of the land.

“The NYS alleged to be the legitimate owners of the subject property categorically stated that they have no bona fide proprietary ownership interest of the same at all,” Kinoti said, concluding that “it is therefore, established that the property mentioned above is legally owned by Pastev Holdings Limited.”

Musyoka has now invited Ruto to also clear his public service record following numerous allegations, including land grabbing.

Musyoka who has declared interest to vie in next year’s presidential election has been at loggerheads with Ruto who is also in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta whose second and final term ends on August 9 next year.

Developing story….

