DCI arrests prime suspect over Kitengela murders

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 17 – The prime suspect in last week’s murder of four young men in Kitengela has been arrested.

The suspect was arrested on Monday night by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) who identified him as Benson Melonyie Ole Mungai aged 40.

“The prime suspect behind last week’s grisly blood curdling murder of four men in Kitengela, has been arrested by detectives. He was arrested from his hideout in Kitengela town, where he has been hiding since he masterminded the killings,” the DCI said.

He was wanted over the killing of Fred Mureithi, 30, his younger brother Victor Mwangi who was celebrating his 25th birthday on the day they were killed, and their two cousins Mike George, 29, and Nicholas Musa, 28.

Their families said they had gone to Kitengela for a birthday and a housewarming party when they were ambushed as they walked to a kiosk to buy dinner. They were in three motorcycles.

According to police quoting witnesses reports, the four were attacked near a river around Kisaju area at 6pm, as they looked for a kiosk to buy food.

Before they were killed, the four are said to have visited George’s sister for a housewarming party before they left to look for chicken.

People who know them say they all reside in Nairobi.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

One of those lynched is said to have been running a graphic design shop in Nairobi while another was running a cyber.

The quartet are said to have attended a birthday party but, on their way, back home they were attacked after they were allegedly mistaken to be cattle rustlers.

The killings sparked outrage on social media where some questioned if it had become fashionable to kill the youth, coming just a week after two brothers were killed in the hands of the police in Embu.

Six police officers were arrested on Monday over the Embu killings and were due in court Tuesday.