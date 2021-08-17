Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
In Kitengela, Fred Mureithi, 30, his younger brother Victor Mwangi who was celebrating his 25th birthday, and their two cousins Mike George, 29, and Nicholas Musa, 28 were brutally murdered on Sunday night in mistaken identity/Handout

Headlines

DCI arrests prime suspect over Kitengela murders

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 17 – The prime suspect in last week’s murder of four young men in Kitengela has been arrested.

The suspect was arrested on Monday night by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) who identified him as Benson Melonyie Ole Mungai aged 40.

“The prime suspect behind last week’s grisly blood curdling murder of four men in Kitengela, has been arrested by detectives. He was arrested from his hideout in Kitengela town, where he has been hiding since he masterminded the killings,” the DCI said.

He was wanted over the killing of Fred Mureithi, 30, his younger brother Victor Mwangi who was celebrating his 25th birthday on the day they were killed, and their two cousins Mike George, 29, and Nicholas Musa, 28.

Their families said they had gone to Kitengela for a birthday and a housewarming party when they were ambushed as they walked to a kiosk to buy dinner. They were in three motorcycles.

According to police quoting witnesses reports, the four were attacked near a river around Kisaju area at 6pm, as they looked for a kiosk to buy food.

Before they were killed, the four are said to have visited George’s sister for a housewarming party before they left to look for chicken.

People who know them say they all reside in Nairobi.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

One of those lynched is said to have been running a graphic design shop in Nairobi while another was running a cyber.

The quartet are said to have attended a birthday party but, on their way, back home they were attacked after they were allegedly mistaken to be cattle rustlers.

The killings sparked outrage on social media where some questioned if it had become fashionable to kill the youth, coming just a week after two brothers were killed in the hands of the police in Embu.

Six police officers were arrested on Monday over the Embu killings and were due in court Tuesday.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Zambia’s new president vows ‘better’ democracy after landslide win

Lusaka, Zambia, Aug 17 – Zambian president-elect Hakainde Hichilema on Monday slammed the southern African country’s outgoing “brutal regime” while promising a “better democracy” in...

12 mins ago

Africa

Libya political upturn boosts migrant exodus

Tripoli (AFP), Aug 17 – As violence in Libya has waned this year, the number of would-be migrants to Europe intercepted so far has...

22 mins ago

Biden Administration

‘Shocking’: With grief and dismay, US veterans watch Afghanistan fall

Washington (AFP), Aug 17 – A decade after returning from Afghanistan, Marc Silvestri was convinced it was time for his comrades to come home...

45 mins ago

Focus on China

Chinese FM talks with U.S. secretary of state over Afghanistan

BEIJING, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) — Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday exchanged views with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken...

47 mins ago

World

Japan’s ‘father of Sudoku’ dead at 69

Tokyo (AFP), Aug 17 – The man dubbed the “father of Sudoku” for his role in popularising the numerical brainteaser loved by millions, has...

49 mins ago

World

Biden defends US pullout from Afghanistan despite panic in Kabul

Kabul (AFP), Aug 17 – President Joe Biden on Monday defended the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan after the Taliban’s stunning military takeover...

54 mins ago

World

Biden defends US pullout from Afghanistan despite panic in Kabul

Kabul (AFP), Aug 16 – US President Joe Biden on Monday defended the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, even in the face of...

8 hours ago

County News

Nominated Senator Victor Prengei dies in road accident

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16- Nominated Senator Victor Prengei is dead. Prengei succumbed to injuries, following a road accident along the Nakuru-Kabarak Road on Monday...

10 hours ago