DCI arrests 3 people found with firearms and handcuffs in Kilimani

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 18 – Police in Nairobi are holding three people found in possession of firearms and handcuffs.

The three were arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) while driving vehicles which had only had registration number plates displayed at the back.

According to the DCI, first to be arrested was a couple identified as Chris Mwangangi and Lucia Wanjiku who were in a black V8.

When they were taken to Kilimani Police Station, they said the vehicle belonged to a third suspect whom they called to the station where he went in a Mercedes that also had a number plate displayed only at the back.

“The suspects were placed in custody pending investigations, while the recovered firearms were handed over to our ballistics experts for examination,” the DCI said.

“Also arrested is a police officer based in Mombasa, who is believed to have given the handcuffs to the suspects,” the DCI said.