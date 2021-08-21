CS Magoha, NGAO to mount search for learners yet to join Form 1

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 – Officials from the Ministries of Education and that of Interior and Coordination National Government are set to mount a campaign in search for learners who are yet to report to secondary schools beginning Monday.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha will lead the nationwide exercise with the support of National Government Administration Officials (NGAO), the education ministry indicated on Sunday.

Director for Secondary Education Paul Kibet said even though majority of students from all the 47 counties had reported to their respective schools by close of the reporting date, there is need to ensure no one is left behind.

He said during the exercise they will implore eligible learners who haven’t reported to schools due to poverty to enroll into nearby day schools, noting that learning in day secondary schools is free.

“The 100 per cent transition provides for all learners who sit for KCPE, which is a placement examination, to transit to secondary education,” said Kibet.

Since 2018, the government has been keen on ensuring that all Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidates transit to secondary schools, their results notwithstanding.

The Ministry extended the Form I reporting deadline by a week to allow students who were yet to report to do so.

The education ministry directed all school principals to admit learners reporting, including those who may not have the full school fees.

Over one million candidates sat for 2020 KCPE examinations. They were due to report to respective secondary schools from August 2, 2021.

The government revised school fees downwards for boarding schools after a revised calendar reduced the period for school terms.

A section of parents have however reported difficulties raising school fees citing the rising cost of living and the economic challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.