Capital News
A public health official conducts public awareness in Nairobi's Mukuru kwa Njenga slum/FILE/MOH

Capital Health

COVID-19 positivity slows to 10.7 per cent, 30 deaths reported from audit

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – The country’s COVID-19 positivity rate has slowed to 10.7 per cent, after consistently being recorded at at 15 per cent rate since the beginning of the month.

The Ministry of Health on Sunday said 646 COVID cases were picked within a period of 24 hours, bringing to 229,009 the total number of confirmed cases since March 2020.

Nairobi led in the number of cases reported on Sunday at 207, followed by Garissa (74) Kitui (68) Kiambu (42) Nakuru (25) and Machakos (24).

At the same time the Ministry reported 30 virus linked deaths, all picked from facility audits in the months of June, July and August.

The cumulative COVID fatalities stood at 4,497, while the total number of those who have recovered from the disease rose to 212,036.

Those aged 60 years and above continued to account for most of the deaths, with 2,534 fatalities reported.

A total of 2,063 patients were admitted in various health facilities while 9,024 patients were on home based care as at August 22. 149 patients were in the Intensive Care Unit.

On the nationwide vaccination exercise, 2,396,064 doses had been administered nationwide, and the proportion of fully vaccinated adults stood at 2.9 per cent.

Kenya is set to receive 880,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from the United States government on Monday to support the ongoing vaccination efforts.

This is the first time the Moderna vaccine is being availed in the country since national vaccination campaign began in March.

The Moderna doses are set to boost the ongoing nationwide vaccination exercise, supporting the government’s quest to get at least 10 million adult population vaccinated by December 25.

The government is availing the vaccines for free in various health facilities countrywide in the national vaccination campaign is being led by the Ministry of Health, with support from WHO, UNICEF, Gavi and other partners.

