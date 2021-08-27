COVID-19 positivity rate slows to 9.9pc with 932 cases reported

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – The country’s COVID-19 positivity rate on Friday slowed to 9.9 per cent from 12.9 per cent after 932 new cases were documented out of a sample size of 9,424.

The Ministry of Health, in a statement also reported 31 new COVID-19 deaths including 1 which was recorded within 24 hours raising cumulative fatalities to 4,666.

A total 1,953 patients were admitted in healthcare facilities countrywide including 161 who were in the Intensive Care unit and 669 who are on supplementary oxygen.

The recovery toll rose to 218,228 after 1,457 patients recovered from the disease including 1,309 who were under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program and 148 who were discharged from various health facilities countrywide.

Those in the ICU program included 108 placed on ventilatory support, 49 on supplemental oxygen and four patients under observation

The ministry said 2,693,039 people had been inoculated with the proportion of adults fully vaccinated reported at 2.93 per cent.

A total of 798,799 had been fully vaccinated while 1,894,240 had received the first jab.

The government deployed AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines concurrently across the country to support the national immunization campaign.

Vaccine Deployment Taskforce Chairperson Willis Akhwale said 1.7 million doses of Pfizer and 2 million doses of Sinopharm will arrive in September and another 393,600 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will arrive by the end of August.

He had earlier announced that Kenyans will be inoculated with the vaccine that will be available at the vaccination center warning vaccinees against cherry picking vaccines.