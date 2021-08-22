Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A public health official extracts a sample for COVID-19 testing during a targeted mass screening exercise in Nairobi/FILE/MoH

Capital Health

COVID-19 positivity rate at 15.5 per cent, 32 deaths reported

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – The Ministry of Health on Sunday reported 1,286 COVID-19 cases from 8,310 samples tested, bringing the positivity rate to 15.5%.

The total confirmed positive cases since March 2020 stood at 228,363 with cumulative tests conducted reported at 2,305,988.

In terms of County distribution Nairobi continued to account for the highest number of cases at 258, followed by Makueni (118), Kiambu (117), Laikipia (87), Nakuru (84) and Nyeri (78).

At the same time the Ministry reported 32 virus-linked deaths, all picked from facility audits in the months of April, July and August. The cumulative COVID-19 fatalities stood at 4,467.

Those aged 60 years and above continue to account for most of the deaths, with 2,514 fatalities reported.

The total number of recoveries stood at 211,781 after 1,942 patients recovered.

The ministry said a total of 2,060 were admitted in various health facilities, while 8,769 patients were on home based care.

Another 157 patients were in the Intensive Care Unit, 80 of whom were on ventilatory support and 77 on supplemental oxygen.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

As at August 20,  a total of 2,374,197 vaccines had been administered across the country, and the proportion of fully vaccinated adults stood at 2.9 per cent.

Kenya was on Monday set to receive some 880,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine from the US government.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Seven people die in chaos near Kabul airport: UK

London, United Kingdom, Aug 22 – Seven Afghan civilians have died in the chaos near Kabul airport, the British defence ministry said Sunday as thousands...

6 mins ago

Africa

Zimbabwe Mugabe-era massacre victims to be compensated

Harare, Zimbabwe, Aug 22 – Zimbabwe is to open talks about compensation for victims of a notorious 1980s massacre that took place when former president...

10 mins ago

Biden Administration

US VP Harris begins Asia trip amid Afghan debacle

Singapore (AFP), Aug 22 – Vice President Kamala Harris began a trip to Asia Sunday where she will offer reassurances of Washington’s commitment to...

24 mins ago

Biden Administration

Afghans face ‘impossible’ race against time to flee Kabul

Kabul (AFP), Aug 22 – Tens of thousands of Afghans were racing Sunday to flee their country as the United States warned of security...

38 mins ago

Africa

AMISOM forms inquiry team to probe the killing of 7 civilians in Somalia’s Golweyn area

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has formed a seven-member inquiry team to probe the killing of seven...

2 hours ago

World

Who’s who in the Taliban leadership

Kabul (AFP), Aug 21 – The Taliban’s senior officials were gathering in the Afghan capital Saturday for talks with elders and politicians on forming...

6 hours ago

Big Four

Ruto commits to lobby for NHIF, housing reforms to speed up Big 4 actualization

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 – Deputy President William Ruto has committed to lobby for legislative reforms to speed up the implementation of the Big...

16 hours ago

Capital Health

Ruto urges bipartisan approach for decisive management of COVID-19 crisis

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 – Deputy President William Ruto Saturday called for a bipartisan approach to address challenges facing Kenyans proposing decisive management of...

16 hours ago