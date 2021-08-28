Connect with us

Capital News
A public health official conducts public awareness in Nairobi's Mukuru kwa Njenga slum/FILE/MOH

Capital Health

COVID-19 positivity rate at 11.8 pc, 28 virus-linked deaths picked from audit

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 – The Ministry of Health on Saturday reported country’s COVID-19 positivity rate at 11.8 per cent after 788 cases were documented within a period of 24 hours.

Nairobi County accounted for the most cases at 163, followed by Kiambu at (96), Nakuru (73), Nyeri (40), Kirinyanga (33) and Murang’a (32).

The ministry reported 28 virus-linked deaths, all picked from audited records on diverse dates in August, raising the country’s COVID-19 fatalities to 4,694.

The Ministry said a total of 1,959 patients were admitted in various health facilities across the country, while 7,442 others were on home based care.

A total of 162 patients were in Intensive Care Unit, 114 of whom were on ventilatory support and 37 on supplemental oxygen.

The number of those who had recovered from the disease stood at 219,706, after 1,478 more patients recovered.

As at August 27, a total of 2,726,932 vaccines had been administered across the country, with the proportion of fully vaccinated adults reported at 2.94 per cent.

Vaccine Deployment Taskforce Chairperson Willis Akhwale said 1.7 million doses of Pfizer and 2 million doses of Sinopharm will arrive in September and another 393,600 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will arrive by the end of August.

He had earlier announced that Kenyans will be inoculated with the vaccine that will be available at the vaccination center warning vaccinees against cherry picking vaccines.

AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines have been deployed concurrently across the country to support the national immunization campaign.

