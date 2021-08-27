Court suspends Law Society’s SGM amid factional wars

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – The High Court on Thursday barred the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) from holding a virtual Special General Meeting requisitioned by a section of its membership amid sharp divisions pitting the head of secretariat against the society’s elected representatives.

In his ruling, Justice Jesse Njagi sitting in Meru specifically suspended the meeting’s agenda to appoint a chairperson who would be tasked to lead the conduct of its affairs.

The High Court also refrained LSK from funding the meeting.

During the virtual meeting scheduled to take place on Friday, LSK members would elect a Female Representative to the Judicial Service Commission, a council member representing advocates of over 25 years, and appoint an Ad hoc Audit Committee.