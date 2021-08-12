Court issues arrest warrant against 4 cops at Governor Gakuru’s accident scene

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NYERI, Kenya, Aug 12 – A Nyeri court has issued a warrant of arrest against four police officers at the scene of accident of ex-governor Wahome Gakuru who died in a 2017 car crash.

Principal Magistrate Weddy Kagendo issued the order for the arrest of Sergent John Wanami, Sergent Martin Simiyu, Corporal Fracis Kisavi and Police Constable John Kivuva after they failed to appear at the scene of accident on Thursday.

The magistrate directed the officer commanding Makuyu police division to effect the arrest

Kagendo also issued summons for Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, Mathira lawmaker Rigathi Gachagua, County Secretary Benjamin Gachichio and County Chief of Staff Paul Wambugu to appear and shed light on Gakuru’s death.

When the case came up for hearing and site visit at Makenji in Kabati area, the four police officers were nowhere to be seen prompting Prosecutor Kennedy Magoma to apply for their arrest for disobeying court order.

“The four officers were aware of the case. In fact, summons have been issued and as such I apply for their warrant of arrest for them to explain what happened in a professional manner,” said Magoma.

While issuing the warrant Kagendo said it was unfortunate that the four had made her court waste public money on to visit the scene of accident. The magistrate said they must face the consequences.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga was summoned to shed light on a statement he made moments after Gakuru’s death.

Kahiga who was the Deputy Governor at the time said he had warned Gakuru not to use the vehicle due to a technical malfunction.

Gakuru’s family lawyer Mary Weru, who applied for summonses, said that it was prudent for Kahiga to shed light since he was a direct beneficiary of the governor’s death .

“Your honor it’s good if the governor appears in court. He made this remark in public at Kimathi University and as such let him shed light on it,” said Weru.

The layer also successfully applied for summonses against County Secretary Benjamin Gahichio and County Chief of Staff Paul Wambugu to shed light on staff assigned to Gakuru before his death.

In regard to Gachagua, the lawyer said he must also appear in court to testify due to the fact that prior to Gakuru’s death, he had instituted an audit on the use of funds said to have been misappropriated during the regime of his brother Nderitu Gachagua.

The case will be heard on September 23 and 24 when the persons summoned and those for who warrants of arrest were issued are expected to appear in person.