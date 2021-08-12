Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Principal Magistrate Weddy Kagendo issued the order for the arrest of Sergent John Wanami, Sergent Martin Simiyu, Corporal Fracis Kisavi and Police Constable John Kivuva after they failed to appear at the scene of accident on Thursday/CFM

County News

Court issues arrest warrant against 4 cops at Governor Gakuru’s accident scene

Published

NYERI, Kenya, Aug 12 – A Nyeri court has issued a warrant of arrest against four police officers at the scene of accident of ex-governor Wahome Gakuru who died in a 2017 car crash.

Principal Magistrate Weddy Kagendo issued the order for the arrest of Sergent John Wanami, Sergent Martin Simiyu, Corporal Fracis Kisavi and Police Constable John Kivuva after they failed to appear at the scene of accident on Thursday.

The magistrate directed the officer commanding Makuyu police division to effect the arrest

Kagendo also issued summons for Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, Mathira lawmaker Rigathi Gachagua, County Secretary Benjamin Gachichio and County Chief of Staff Paul Wambugu to appear and shed light on Gakuru’s death.

When the case came up for hearing and site visit at Makenji in Kabati area, the four police officers were nowhere to be seen prompting Prosecutor Kennedy Magoma to apply for their arrest for disobeying court order.

“The four officers were aware of the case. In fact, summons have been issued and as such I apply for their warrant of arrest for them to explain what happened in a professional manner,” said Magoma.

While issuing the warrant Kagendo said it was unfortunate that the four had made her court waste public money on to visit the scene of accident. The magistrate said they must face the consequences.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga was summoned to shed light on a statement he made moments after Gakuru’s death.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kahiga who was the Deputy Governor at the time said he had warned Gakuru not to use the vehicle due to a technical malfunction.

Gakuru’s family lawyer Mary Weru, who applied for summonses, said that it was prudent for Kahiga to shed light since he was a direct beneficiary of the governor’s death .

“Your honor it’s good if the governor appears in court. He made this remark in public at Kimathi University and as such let him shed light on it,” said Weru.

The layer also successfully applied for summonses against County Secretary Benjamin Gahichio and County Chief of Staff Paul Wambugu to shed light on staff assigned to Gakuru before his death.

In regard to Gachagua, the lawyer said he must also appear in court to testify due to the fact that prior to Gakuru’s death, he had instituted an audit on the use of funds said to have been misappropriated during the regime of his brother Nderitu Gachagua.

The case will be heard on September 23 and 24 when the persons summoned and those for who warrants of arrest were issued are expected to appear in person.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Debt-ridden Zambia votes in closely contested, democracy-testing polls

Lusaka (AFP), Aug 12 – Zambians voted Thursday in closely contested presidential and legislative elections seen as test of the country’s democractic credentials after...

2 mins ago

County News

Karua, Kuria and Kiunjuri unveil 3-party league ahead of 2022 polls

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – NARC Kenya leader Martha Karua, Chama Cha Kazi’s Moses Kuria and The Service Party’s Mwangi Kiunjuri on Thursday unveiled...

2 hours ago

County News

Hodi Hodi revelers were served pure methanol to dilute on their own: Natembeya

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 12 – Over 30 revelers who developed complications after consuming illicit liquor in Nakuru’s Hodi Hodi area were served pure methanol...

2 hours ago

County News

President Kenyatta mourns former Kwale County MP Zainab Chidzuga

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, friends and relatives of former Kwale County...

3 hours ago

County News

Ex-Kwale Woman Representative Chidzuga dies aged 65

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 12 – Former Kwale woman representative Zainab Chidzuga is dead, the family has confirmed. She died after hospitalization for two weeks...

4 hours ago

County News

Deaths from poisonous chang’aa in Nakuru’s Hodi Hodi area rise to 10

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 12 – The death toll of the poisonous chang’aa in Hodi Hodi village of Kabatini location, Nakuru County rose to 10...

4 hours ago

Focus on China

China urges U.S. to stop sending wrong signals to “Taiwan independence” forces

BEIJING, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — China urges the United States to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, properly handle...

5 hours ago

World

Italy firefighters battle 500 blazes after record heat

Rome (AFP), Aug 12 – Italian firefighters said Thursday they had battled more than 500 blazes overnight as another death was reported, taking the...

5 hours ago