Court declares Kibos Informal Settlement evictions a rights violation

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 28 – The Lands and Environment Court in Kisumu has faulted Kenya Railways Corporation for the forceful eviction of the Nubian community in Kibos saying the move violated the rights of those evicted.

Judge Antony Ombwayo, in a 53-page ruling delivered on Friday, said the eviction which saw homes demolished was forceful, violent and brutal.

Ombwayo said the demolitions were done without according them alternative shelter or accommodation therefore exposing families to the vagaries of weather.

“Children faced the imminent danger of being stranded in the cold for days with no access to reasonable shelter, food and other basic amenities,” he said.

The ruling was centered on the rights violations meted on the community during the evictions on February 5 that was carried out in the middle of the night.

Amnesty International Kenya reported a child dead and about 3,500 people displaced following the evictions.

“That any forceful eviction and or demolition without relocation is illegal and violates the rights of the petitioners to property and that the petitioners are entitled to the property or compensation before relocation,” he ruled.

The community had told court that they were relocated from the presently Kisumu International Airport in 1937 by the colonial government and resettled in Kibos area.

The court said the subject land parcel L.R No. 31937 has never been surrendered to the Government of Kenya for allocation to any party including the Nubians.

“Again, the said lands since they have always been designated and reserved for the Kibos Railways Station are not unalienated land as per the Government Land Act,” read part of the ruling.

The judge said even though the community held no land documents to prove ownership, they were not served with a notice either before the evictions were conducted.

The court allowed the evictees to file a civil suit for compensation citing the loss of housing structures during the exercise which deprived them of shelter.

The court further ruled that the petitioners are entitled to the costs of the petition to be borne by the Kenya Railways Corporation and the National Government who were found to have violated the petitioners’ rights.