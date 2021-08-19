CoG confirms postponement of planned Devolution Conference

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – The Council of Governors on Thursday confirmed the postponement of the 7th Annual Devolution Conference that was to take place in Makueni County, following a review of containment measures banning all forms of gatherings to curb rising COVID-19 infections and deaths.

The review of COVID-19 containment measures announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday also saw the extension of the 4am to 10pm nationwide curfew for a further 60 days.

The conference was to kick off on Monday, August 23 and close on Thursday, August 26 at the Makueni Boys High School, under the theme multi-level governance for climate action.

The President was expected to open the conference.

The Council’s Chair Martin Wambora however said new dates for the conference will be announced in due course.

“The steering committee of the 7 th and final Annual Devolution Conference hereby notifies members of the public on the inevitable postponement of the Devolution conference. This is premised on the Presidential directive suspending all gatherings and in-person meetings,” Wambora stated.

He encouraged Makueni residents to continue taking part in the mass vaccination that had been rolled out as part of measures to ensure safety.

Leaders who met with the President on Wednesday in Mombasa including former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals Musalia Mudavadi (Amani National Congress), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Moses Wetangula (FORD Kenya) and Gideon Moi of KANU committed to lead by example in the fight against COVID-19 in the country.

With the 2022 General Election fast approaching, top political leaders have been holding public meetings despite a ban by the Ministry of Health.

Odinga for instance met over 600 ODM delegates in Nyanza a day after a ban on political activities was announced despite committing to adhere to the same.