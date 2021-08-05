China’s Sinopharm vaccine approved for children aged over 3 in UAE

DUBAI, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) — The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Health and Prevention has approved the use of China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for children aged between 3 and 17 years old in the UAE.

The decision was “based on the results of clinical studies, the strict assessment to approve the emergency use of the vaccine and the local evaluation that complies with the approved regulations,” the UAE’s state news agency WAM said Monday.

“The approval for the vaccine comes as part of the UAE’s efforts to combat COVID-19, and an affirmation of its proactive approach to ensure the health and safety of community members,” the report added.

Sinopharm is being produced locally in the UAE, which has so far administered more than 15.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with more than 64 percent of its population having received over two doses to date.

In May, the UAE authorities also approved booster vaccine doses for local residents who had received their second doses at least six months earlier in order to ensure continuing immunity against the coronavirus.