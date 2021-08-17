Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A Kenyan security guard charged by Qatar with receiving money from a "foreign agent" to spread disinformation has left the Gulf state after paying a fine, a rights group said Tuesday.

Africa

Charged Kenyan activist leaves Qatar: rights group

Published

DohaQatar, Aug 17A Kenyan security guard charged by Qatar with receiving money from a “foreign agent” to spread disinformation has left the Gulf state after paying a fine, a rights group said Tuesday.

Malcolm Bidali, under his pen name Noah, published articles on the plight of migrant labourers working on projects in the gas-rich host of the 2022 World Cup, including infrastructure for the tournament.

“Fifteen weeks after being detained, forcibly disappeared, questioned without legal counsel, and finally charged for activities related to his social media posts, Malcolm Bidali has been allowed to exit Qatar on August 16 after paying a hefty fine,” Migrant Rights, a Gulf-based group which published Bidali’s dispatches, wrote on Twitter.

The statement did not specify the size of the fine or Bidali’s destination.

A person with knowledge of the matter confirmed to AFP that Bidali had paid an undisclosed fine and departed Qatar for an unknown destination.

Qatar said on May 29 that Bidali had been charged with “offences related to payments received by a foreign agent for the creation and distribution of disinformation” after his arrest earlier that month.

Rights groups previously said that Bidali, seized from his home by state security officers, “appears to have been detained for the peaceful exercise of his human rights”.

Bidali and the Kenyan embassy in Doha did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

International organisations have frequently criticised Qatar over the treatment of its hundreds of thousands of foreign workers, mostly from Africa and Asia.

Doha has announced several reforms to its employment regulations since it was selected to host the World Cup, although critics say implementation has been patchy.

FIFPRO, the global footballers’ union, has said it was “concerned” by the detention of Bidali who “a week before his arrest, spoke to trade union officials about his experiences of working in the country”.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Biden Administration

Kabul airport scenes ‘shameful’ for West: German president

Berlin, Germany, Aug 17 – Germany’s president on Tuesday criticised Western powers over chaotic scenes at Kabul airport where thousands of Afghans gathered in a...

14 mins ago

Africa

Fresh attack leaves 37 civilians dead in western Niger

Niamey, Niger, Aug 17 – Armed men killed 37 civilians in a flashpoint region of western Niger where hundreds have died in jihadist attacks this...

43 mins ago

BBI

BBI Appeals Court ruling out on Friday

NAIROBI, Kenya AUG 17 – The Court of Appeal is set to deliver the ruling on the Constitution Amendment Bill 2020 also known as...

56 mins ago

BBI

Raila: We’re ready for any BBI ruling but nobody can stop reggae

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 17 – ODM leader Raila Odinga now says he is ready for any ruling from the Appeals Court on the Building...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Ruto meets Meru County leaders

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 17 – Deputy President William Ruto has intensified meetings with leaders from across the country as he seeks to solidify support...

2 hours ago

World

PICTURES: Raila in Nakuru

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 17 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who is also the leader of the Orange Democratic party is in Nakuru solidifying...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Jubilee formally declares plan to engage ODM in pre-election coalition

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 17 – It is now official! The ruling Jubilee party has announced it will seeking to seal a pre-election coalition with...

2 hours ago

County News

PICTURES: Any white smoke from One Kenya Alliance meeting in Naivasha?

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 17 – Leaders in the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) kicked off their consensus-building meeting in Naivasha Monday, in what is aimed...

3 hours ago