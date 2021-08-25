Connect with us

A lab technician prepares to thaw a blood bag before genetically modifying a patient's immune cells on March 8, 2019 at the Paoli-Calmettes Institute (IPC) overall cancer care center in Marseille, southeastern France

Corona Virus

Cancer centres to report new cases to National Cancer Institute of Kenya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25- Health providers offering cancer care will from next month be required to report new cases to the National Cancer Institute of Kenya (NCI-K).

In a statement, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said within 60 days of making a cancer diagnosis, the providers must notify the institute for purposes of maintaining a National Cancer Registry.

Kagwe said the notifications must be done into a secure web-based portal from a personal computer or mobile device from any location in the country.

“Application for the National Cancer registry –Provider Access Credentials shall be made to the CEO NCI-K,” Kagwe stated.

National Cancer Institute of Kenya is a government corporation, established by the Cancer Prevention and Control Act No. 15 of 2012 whose mandate is to provide coordination, oversight and regulation of cancer prevention and control in the country.

According to data released by the Ministry of Health in February, 130 people are confirmed to have cancer on a daily basis while 100 succumb to the disease every day in Kenya.

Cancer is one of the major killer diseases across the world.

