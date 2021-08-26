BBI Secretariat to take battle for law review to the Supreme Court

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Secretariat co-led by Junet Mohamed and Denis Waweru will move to the Supreme Court to salvage the 2020 Constitutional Amendment Bill.

The Bill was declared a null and void by both the Constitutional Court and Court of Appeal.

Junet and Waweru made the announcement on Thursday days after the appeal court sustained the decision of the constitutional court.

“There are those who believe very strongly that BBI is pursuing a just cause and that is being resisted in the same way the push for a return to multipartyism and the struggle for a new Constitution among other landmark changes have been resisted in the past and that the promoters should proceed to the highest court of the land for a final word,” Waweru said on Thursday.

In its judgement on August 20, the seven-judge bench upheld a finding that the process initiated by President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was invalid having fallen short of Article 257 of the Constitution which stipulates the procedure an amendment by popular initiate.

In his suit papers, Attorney General Kihara Karouki wants the ruling that was issued by the Seven-Judge of the Court of Appeal last week on Friday reviewed and possibly give the green Kenyans to decide the fate of the document.

At the Supreme Court Waweru said they hope to get justice and a favourable decision that will lead to the enactment of the BBI proposals.

“We believe that the Supreme Court has a wider and a more encompassing mandate when dealing with matters of great national interest than the High Court or the Court of Appeal,” he said.

Waweru argued that at the Supreme Court they are likely to get a favorable ruling owing to the court’s objectivity that range from developing rich jurisprudence that respect Kenya’s history and tradition and facilitate its social and economic growth.

“In times of national crisis like this and which we are leading to we believe the court can innovate and steer the country towards unity and growth. The two lower courts failed to appreciate the delicate balance needed in resolving an issue like the one before us,” he said.