BBI reggae stopped as appeal judges uphold invalidation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 – The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional review process was rendered yet another crippling blow on Friday after the Court of Appeal sustained a Constitutional Court judgment declaring it null and void.

Six of the seven judges who composed the appellate bench upheld the Constitutional Court finding on the application of the basic structure doctrine. Further the judges agreed promoters of the constitution abused the popular initiative constitutional review route.

More to follow…