BBI Appeals Court ruling out on Friday

NAIROBI, Kenya AUG 17 – The Court of Appeal is set to deliver the ruling on the Constitution Amendment Bill 2020 also known as the Building Bridges Initiative in an open court on Friday.

During the session, only 16 lawyers, 8 fro either side will be allowed to be physically present in court when the seven-judge bench will render its decision.

Justice Daniel Musinga will lead his colleagues in issuing the ruling that will either uphold the High Court ruling that shot down the BBI process or invalidate it all together and allow the constitutional reforms to proceed as planned and pave way for a referendum.

Musinga will issue the ruling alongside colleagues, Justices Hannah Okwengu, Patrick Kiage, Fatuma Sichale, Gatembu Kairu, Roselyne Nambuye, and Francis Tuyyoit.

ODM leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday said he is ready for any ruling from the Appeals Court on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), but insists “nobody can stop reggae.”

“We will wait for the ruling of the court. If they rule favourably well and good and it they rule otherwise it will still be okay but nobody cann stop reggae,” Odinga said during a tour of Nakuru Tuesday.

Justices Joel Ngugi, George Odunga, Jarius Ngaah, Chacha Mwita, and Teresiah Matheka in their ruling found President Kenyatta to have violated the Constitution, particularly Chapter 6, when he initiated the process following his handshake with former Prime minister Raila Odinga.

In his application filed by lawyer Waweru Gatonye, the president however argued that the five-judge bench erred by determining the case without ensuring personal service had been effected upon him.

He also faulted the judges for failing to determine whether he can be sued in his personal capacity and not as the President of Kenya.

Odinga has, however, exuded confidence that the Appeals court will “uphold the will of the people.”

“Our lawyers made strong and solid submissions and I have faith that the Judges will do the right thing. They are well experienced and I have confidence that they will allow the BBI reggae to go on,” he said.

While the timeliness factor on amending the Constitution has been cited as an impediment itself notwithstanding the verdict of the Court of Appeal, Odinga has maintained that there is sufficient time for the BBI document to be subjected to a referendum.

The reforms had been approved by Parliament on May 11, 2020, and were to be subjected to a referendum, before they were declared illegal by the high court two days later.