President Uhuru Kenyatta chairs a meeting of top government officials and political leader at the State House, Mombasa on August 18, 2021. /PSCU.

Corona Virus

Annual Devolution Conference suspended over rise in COVID-19 infections

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 18 – The 7th Annual Devolution Conference that was set for August 23 to 26th has been suspended indefinitely following a ban on all forms of gatherings as part of measures to tame the rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country.

The decision to suspend the conference was made at State House, Mombasa where President Uhuru Kenyatta met political leaders and top government officials, among them Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

“All forms of gatherings including the Devolution Conference that was scheduled for next week in Makueni have been suspended,” a senior official told Capital FM News.

President Kenyatta was expected to open the conference.

The theme for this year’s conference was “Level Governance for Climate Action, sub-national mobilization in unlocking the full potential of climate action in the post COVID-19 era.”

The Head of State who met with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders including Musalia Mudavadi (Amani National Congress), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Moses Wetangula (FORD Kenya) and Gideon Moi of KANU where they committed to lead by example in the fight against COVID-19 in the country.

Whereas the political class has remained the weakest link in the fight against the virus, the Head of State has reaffirmed their commitment to do their best and help minimise the spread of the virus.

With next year’s General Election fast approaching, top political leaders have been holding public meetings despite a ban by the Ministry of Health.

