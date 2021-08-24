Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The President appointed Justice Hellen Amolo Omondi to chair the tribunal whose joint secretary will be Director-General in the Ministry of Health Patrick Amoth (pictured) and Josiah Musili/FILE/MoH

Capital Health

Amoth named in tribunal to examine land court judge’s mental incapacity

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 24 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has suspended Environment and Land Court Judge Mary Muthoni Gitumbi following a recommendation by the Judicial Service Commission.

The President has subsequently named a seven-member tribunal to conduct a probe into her sanity.

“The JSC having considered various medical reports was satisfied that a ground for removal of Hon. Lady Justice Mary Gitumbi, on the reason of her inability to perform the functions of office arising from mental incapacity under Article 168 (1) (a) of the Constitution, had been disclosed,” he said in​ a​ Special​ issue​ of the Kenya Gazette on Tuesday.

The President appointed Justice Hellen Amolo Omondi to chair the tribunal whose joint secretary will be Director-General in the Ministry of Health Patrick Amoth and Josiah Musili.

Other members of the tribunal include Justice Luka Kimaru, Justice Linnet Ndolo, Peter Murage, Dr. Frank Njenga and Margaret Makonyengo.

Emmanuel Omondi will serve as the Tribunal Lead Counsel and will be deputized by Peter Njeru.

“In the discharge of its functions, the Tribunal shall prepare and submit a report and its recommendations thereon expeditiously,” President Kenyatta stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

BBI

Kuria: Insistence on running one-man show sunk BBI ship

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24- Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria now says that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Constitution Amendment Bill was bound...

2 hours ago

Kenya

50 magistrates to be hired starting next month: CJ Koome

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 – Fifty more magistrates will be recruited into the Judiciary beginning September, Chief Justice Martha Koome has announced. Koome says...

3 hours ago

World

Zambian opposition leader takes office in boost for democracy

Lusaka (AFP), Aug 24 – Zambia’s newly-elected leader Hakainde Hichilema takes office on Tuesday after a comprehensive election victory hailed as a rare triumph...

3 hours ago

World

Thailand takes kratom off illegal drug list

Bangkok (AFP), Aug 24 – Thailand on Tuesday decriminalised kratom, a tropical leaf long used as a herbal remedy but which some health regulators...

3 hours ago

Africa

‘Cattle boy’ millionaire: Zambia’s new president

Lusaka (AFP), Aug 24 – Hakainde Hichilema, who takes the oath of office on Tuesday as president of Zambia, is a business tycoon who...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

Don’t be choosy, Kenyans told of COVID-19 vaccine types

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24- With multiple COVID-19 vaccines available in the Country, the government has urged Kenyans not to be choosy when seeking to...

5 hours ago

World

Afghanistan’s media enters the unknown under Taliban rule

Kabul (AFP), Aug 24 – Scores of journalists are among the tens of thousands of people trying to flee Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover,...

5 hours ago

Capital Health

China’s inactivated vaccines effective against Delta variant: study

GUANGZHOU, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) — Inactivated COVID-19 vaccines developed by China curbed the spread of the Delta variant during a May outbreak in Guangzhou...

5 hours ago