Amoth named in tribunal to examine land court judge’s mental incapacity

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 24 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has suspended Environment and Land Court Judge Mary Muthoni Gitumbi following a recommendation by the Judicial Service Commission.

The President has subsequently named a seven-member tribunal to conduct a probe into her sanity.

“The JSC having considered various medical reports was satisfied that a ground for removal of Hon. Lady Justice Mary Gitumbi, on the reason of her inability to perform the functions of office arising from mental incapacity under Article 168 (1) (a) of the Constitution, had been disclosed,” he said in​ a​ Special​ issue​ of the Kenya Gazette on Tuesday.

The President appointed Justice Hellen Amolo Omondi to chair the tribunal whose joint secretary will be Director-General in the Ministry of Health Patrick Amoth and Josiah Musili.

Other members of the tribunal include Justice Luka Kimaru, Justice Linnet Ndolo, Peter Murage, Dr. Frank Njenga and Margaret Makonyengo.

Emmanuel Omondi will serve as the Tribunal Lead Counsel and will be deputized by Peter Njeru.

“In the discharge of its functions, the Tribunal shall prepare and submit a report and its recommendations thereon expeditiously,” President Kenyatta stated.