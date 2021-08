NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – The Air Accident Investigation Department launched a probe on Wednesday on an incident involving a Cessna aircraft which crashed at an airstrip in Chyulu Hills.

The Diani-bound aircraft had departed from Orly airstrip in Kajiado at about 12.15pm, the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) reported.

Two people on board the aircraft survived the crash and were airlifted to Nairobi for treatment, the regulatory agency stated.