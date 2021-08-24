Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Two Afghan girls wander on a street in Kabul. Under the Taliban being out without wearing a burqa was forbidden

Africa

Afghan schoolgirls to be evacuated to Rwanda

Published

KigaliRwanda, Aug 24 – Dozens of Afghan schoolgirls, faculty and staff of the war-torn country’s only boarding school for girls will be evacuated to Rwanda, the institution’s founder said Tuesday, following a Taliban takeover earlier this month.

The militants have repeatedly promised a different kind of rule to their brutal regime of the 1990s that saw girls barred from school, women confined to their homes, most entertainment banned, and stonings and public executions used as punishments.

But since their August 15 takeover of Kabul, Afghans have grown increasingly desperate to escape the country, with many terrified of facing life under the Taliban.

On Tuesday, Shabana Basij-Rasikh, the founder of the privately-run School of Leadership, Afghanistan (SOLA) said that nearly 250 adolescent students, faculty, staff, and family members would decamp to Rwanda to continue their education for the next several months.

“Everyone is en route, by way of Qatar, to the nation of Rwanda where we intend to begin a semester abroad for our entire student body,” she said on Twitter.

“When circumstances on the ground permit, we hope to return home to Afghanistan,” she added.

In Kigali, government spokeswoman Yolande Makolo confirmed the news.

“We welcome the SOLA community to Rwanda. We are respecting their request for privacy so there will be no further comments at this time,” she told AFP.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Days earlier, Basij-Rasikh said she was burning her students’ educational records, in an effort “to protect them and their families”.

“My students, colleagues, and I are safe… But right now, there are many who aren’t or increasingly don’t feel safe. I’m broken and devastated for them,” she wrote Friday on the school’s website.

The UN rights chief warned Tuesday that the Taliban’s treatment of women and girls was a “fundamental red line”.

Speaking at the opening of an emergency session on Afghanistan, Michelle Bachelet urged the militants to honour commitments to respect the rights of women and girls, and of ethnic and religious minorities, and refrain from reprisals.

“The onus is now fully on the Taliban to translate these commitments into reality,” she said.

Bachelet added that her office had received credible reports of serious violations in places that have been under Taliban control, including summary executions, restrictions of women’s rights, blocking girls from attending school and recruitment of child soldiers.

In addition to Rwanda, Uganda is also considering a US request to take in Afghan refugees, with unconfirmed media reports last week suggesting that Kampala had agreed to host some 2,000 people from the country.

Aid agencies have repeatedly said that the international response to support refugees in East Africa has been underfunded, with the UN World Food Programme slashing its monthly assistance to refugees in Rwanda by more than half this year.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Taliban issue new warning against airlift extension as deadline looms

Kabul (AFP), Aug 24 – The Taliban on Tuesday urged skilled Afghans not to flee the country, as the new rulers of Afghanistan warned...

2 hours ago

Africa

Uhuru attends inauguration of Zambia’s new President Hakainde Hichilema in Lusaka

LUSAKA, Zambia, Aug 24— President Uhuru Kenyatta was among the ten (10) African Heads of State and Government at the inauguration of Zambia’s new...

2 hours ago

World

Tokyo Paralympics open after year’s virus delay

Tokyo (AFP), Aug 24 – The Tokyo Paralympics opened with howling guitars and neon-streaked performers on Tuesday, with athletes ready to defy stereotypes and...

2 hours ago

Corona Virus

Kenya vaccinates 72,760 against COVID-19 on a single day

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24- Kenya said it vaccinated 72,760 people with the first COVID-9 jab on Monday, the highest number on a single day...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Top posts up for grabs in PSC, KNCHR and National Gender and Equality Commission

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 24 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared vacancies in three constitutional commissions including the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR),...

2 hours ago

World

Jailed Chadian ex-leader Hissene Habre dies in Senegal

Dakar (AFP), Aug 24 – Former Chadian president Hissene Habre, who was serving a life term in Senegal for crimes against humanity, died from...

2 hours ago

Headlines

We will not resign come what may, electoral commission nominees tell JLAC

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 24 – Four candidates nominated to serve as Commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) were on Tuesday grilled...

2 hours ago

BBI

Uhuru says it is Kenyans who lost in BBI judgement not him

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 24 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has accused Courts of denying Kenyans what is rightfully theirs after Friday’s landmark ruling by the...

3 hours ago