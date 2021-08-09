Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A crane collapsed at this construction site killing 8 people on August 27, 2021. /CFM.

Kenya

9 dead after crane crashes at new Qwetu hostel construction site in Hurlingham

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 26 – At least 9 people were confirmed dead Thursday after a crane collapsed at a construction site in Nairobi’s Hurlingham area.

Police said among the dead were seven Kenyans and two Chinese.

“We have lost 9 people,” said Andrew Mbogo, Kilimani police chief, “they include two Chinese and six Kenyans.”

The 14-storey building that was almost complete is a hostel run by Qwetu near Daystar University.

A witness Michael Odhiambo said the crane was being dismantled when it came down.

“Some people were up on the crane dismantling it when it crashed,” Odhiambo said, “it is like they did not balance the weight well and it is unfortunate because eight people are now dead and two have been taken to hospital.

The Chinese construction company involved, ZJCC later issued a statement confirming the deaths.

“We are working together with all other relevant agencies to establish the facts that led to the accident,” it said in a statement, “preliminary details established that while decommissioning our tower crane, part of unfortunately collapsed killing nine technicians.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Israeli PM promises ‘new spirit’ in Biden meeting

Washington (AFP), Aug 26 – Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meets President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday to reboot ties with...

8 mins ago

Headlines

GSU withdrawn from DP Ruto homes, replaced with APs

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 27 – Police officers from the elite General Service Unit were on Thursday withdrawn from the residences of Deputy President William...

56 mins ago

Africa

Mauritius hails UN ban on British stamps in disputed islands

Port Louis, Mauritius, Aug 26 – Mauritius has welcomed the UN postal agency’s decision to ban British stamps from being used on the Chagos archipelago,...

2 hours ago

Africa

Shell-shocked survivors describe brutal Tigray rebel advance

Dessie, Ethiopia, Aug 26 – After seizing the farming village in northern Ethiopia, the rebels roamed the streets searching for young, able-bodied men who had...

2 hours ago

Africa

Jailed ex-Chadian dictator Hissene Habre to be buried Thursday

Dakar, Senegal, Aug 26 – Former Chadian president Hissene Habre, who died from Covid-19 on Tuesday aged 79, will be buried on Thursday in Dakar,...

3 hours ago

Kenya

BBI Secretariat to take battle for law review to the Supreme Court

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Secretariat co-led by Junet Mohamed and Denis Waweru will move to the Supreme Court...

4 hours ago

Africa

Govt to inject Sh600mn to NHIF to guarantee healthcare for vulnerable persons

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – The government is set to inject Sh600 million to the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) to cater for health...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Muturi says best alternative to Ruto, Raila as he meets Nairobi mobilizers

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 26 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has reaffirmed his 2022 presidential candidature saying he offers a credible alternative to other...

4 hours ago