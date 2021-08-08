8 dead after crane crashes at new Qwetu hostel construction site in Hurlingham

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 26 – At least 8 people were confirmed dead Thursday after a crane collapsed at a construction site in Nairobi’s Hurlingham area.

Police said among the dead were six Kenyans and two Chinese.

“We have lost 8 people,” said Andrew Mbogo, Kilimani police chief, “they include two Chinese and six Kenyans.”

The 14-storey building that was almost complete is a hostel run by Qwetu near Daystar University.

A witness at the site said the crane was being dismantled when it crashed.

“I just heard people screaming and people were looking at the direction of that crane which was already down,” a witness Joseph Aketch who works at a nearby gas station said, “the place is sealed they are not allowing people inside but I am told it has killed people.”

Developing story….