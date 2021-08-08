Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A crane collapsed at this construction site killing 8 people on August 27, 2021. /CFM.

Headlines

8 dead after crane crashes at new Qwetu hostel construction site in Hurlingham

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 26 – At least 8 people were confirmed dead Thursday after a crane collapsed at a construction site in Nairobi’s Hurlingham area.

Police said among the dead were six Kenyans and two Chinese.

“We have lost 8 people,” said Andrew Mbogo, Kilimani police chief, “they include two Chinese and six Kenyans.”

The 14-storey building that was almost complete is a hostel run by Qwetu near Daystar University.

A witness at the site said the crane was being dismantled when it crashed.

“I just heard people screaming and people were looking at the direction of that crane which was already down,” a witness Joseph Aketch who works at a nearby gas station said, “the place is sealed they are not allowing people inside but I am told it has killed people.”

Developing story….

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

BBI Secretariat to take battle for law review to the Supreme Court

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Secretariat co-led by Junet Mohamed and Denis Waweru will move to the Supreme Court...

18 mins ago

Africa

Govt to inject Sh600mn to NHIF to guarantee healthcare for vulnerable persons

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – The government is set to inject Sh600 million to the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) to cater for health...

44 mins ago

Kenya

Muturi says best alternative to Ruto, Raila as he meets Nairobi mobilizers

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 26 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has reaffirmed his 2022 presidential candidature saying he offers a credible alternative to other...

57 mins ago

Kenya

Mombasa Cop accused of killing minor in 2016 to face murder charge

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 26 – A police officer accused of fatally shooting a 16-year-old student in Mombasa County in 2016 was on Thursday set...

2 hours ago

Biden Administration

Israeli PM promises ‘new spirit’ in Biden meeting

Washington (AFP), Aug 26 – Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meets Thursday with President Joe Biden at the White House to urge pressure on...

2 hours ago

Focus on China

Xi holds phone conversation with Putin

BEIJING, Aug. 25 – Chinese President Xi Jinping held a phone conversation on Wednesday with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. In the conversation, Xi...

3 hours ago

Biden Administration

US and allies warn of ‘high’ terror threat at Kabul airport

Washington (AFP), Aug 25 – The United States warned crowds trying to access Kabul airport to leave the area, as Britain and Australia cited...

3 hours ago

County News

DCI urges university, college female students to do background checks on their ‘sponsors’

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 26 – University and College female students have been urged to always carry out background checks on men they intend to...

4 hours ago